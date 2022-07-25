Demolition of five houses underway in Park Hills

Demolition of five derelict houses is underway in Park Hills.

The city council met this month, voting to tear down the dilapidated structures, clear the lots, and seed the grounds.

After getting consent from five homeowners to demolish the dangerous, vacant houses, the city council accepted sealed bids for the job. Weinhold Excavating, LLC was the winning bidder on all five properties.

Ward 4 Councilman Steve Weinhold, the owner of Weinhold Excavating, was temporarily excused from last week's council meeting before the several sealed bids were reviewed and the winning bid was determined.

After the plans were announced following the council meeting, some citizens voiced inquiries online about how a councilperson was allowed to bid on the project. Weinhold addressed the questions, noting that he was not present during the selection process and had no advantage over others bidders as the bids were sealed until the meeting.

"I do this for a living, along with all other types of construction," Weinhold explained on social media. "When the City announced it was taking SEALED bids, this made it legal for me to enter a bid. I, like the other companies making bids, did not know the amounts of the other bidders or who would be selected. When it came for the council to vote, I was excused and left the building, and they voted."

Others online indicated they did not care who was doing the demolitions; they were just happy to see the jobs being done and the areas looking nicer.

The properties are located in different areas around town: 510 Simmons Ave., 601 Dix Ave., 309 Camilla St., 105 Congress St., and 226 Crane St.

City Administrator Mark McFarland explained that the property owners had signed up to have the structures torn down. The owners have either paid the upfront cost of the demolition work or have set up a payment arrangement.

"These structures have stood vacant for years, and time has taken its toll," the city said in a Facebook post. "With holes in the roofs, collapsing decks, and partial collapse of the home, Park Hills is ready to say goodbye to these once loved homes."

Those interested in getting further details on the properties can check out the St. Francois County Assessor's website at sfcgov.org/assessor. From the main page, site visitors can click on the "related links" and find the property search tools.