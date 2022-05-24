Desloge aldermen meet new K9

The Desloge Board of Aldermen met last week to discuss a variety of various issues including introducing Bennie the K9 unit, and discussing ordinances, Kirby and Evergreen Streets, and the Robinson Outdoor Billboard.

The meeting began with the introduction by Officer Joshua Crider of Bennie, a German Shepard and a new member of the Desloge Police Department. He started the weekend of May 14.

During the public comment section, recycling was brought up. Lisa Gibson shared that recently the Ste. Genevieve Recycle Center celebrated its 25th anniversary and questioned why Desloge no longer offered recycling. Gibson said there had originally been a big push for recycling, but suddenly recycling was no longer an option.

Desloge City Administrator Dan Bryan, said the county’s transfer station no longer accepted recyclables due to no vendor being available to buy it. Gibson requested the idea be brought back onto the table at some time, but Bryan, who sits on the board of the St. Francois County Environmental Corporation, said that the corporation had not been talking about doing it again as the corporation does not have a buyer for the recycles.

Larry Penberthy, assistant Desloge fire chief spoke to the board requesting clarification on W-2 and 1099s. Penberthy explained that after the tax season was completed, the taxes hurt the volunteers, and two members have slowed down on answering calls.

Alderman Terry Cole asked if it would be possible to run the fire department through the payroll system. City Clerk Stephanie Daffron said it could be possible to run the volunteers through, but the department would need to supply information like a timesheet.

During public comments, Lee Murray asked when stage two of South State Street is supposed to happen. Murray was told by Bryan that State Street will not be completed within the next budget. Mayor David Shaw said that it would take time to do, even though everyone on the board is wanting to complete that project.

Alderwoman Kelly Farkas said that while money is an issue, the board had previously discussed in December another issue being the McKee Cemetery on State Street and not wanting to pave over the cemetery.

Bryan did state that Jackson Street is slated to be completed with the budget, and that if the board wanted to, the board could take the project out of Ward 1 where Jackson Street is and move it to Ward 3 to finish State Street. Alderman John Wigger considered the actual street condition, and stated that Jackson Street is in need of repair.

Mayor David Shaw appointed multiple citizens to various boards. Gary Ross and Alan Gremminger were appointed to the Planning and Zoning board; Dave Darnell was appointed to the Board of Adjustment; and Gail Agers, Jeanne Boyer, David Pearman and Anita Hagerman were appointed to the Library Board.

Shaw also presented the “Employee of the Quarter” award to Park and Recreation Director Dennis Politte.

The board also discussed bids for a lease purchase of a 2023 Freightliner Chassis, with a western plow and Viking dump bed. Approximately, the lease price is $140,000 for four years. Two bids were received by the city, one from Belgrade State Bank with a 3.76% rate, and one from First State Community Bank with a 3.46% rate.

Bryan recommended the First State Community Bank for the lease purchase and Wigger made a motion to approve the lease purchase of $152,630.96 for First State Community Bank. The motion was approved.

Both Kirby and Evergreen Streets were brought up again. A while back, there had been a request to develop an undeveloped part of Evergreen Street, as well as an undeveloped section of Kirby Street, which had been approved at a board meeting. Recently, a family has come forward in withdrawing the previous requests and do not want the two streets to be paved.

The board discussed vacating the property, with Bryan stating that he would discourage vacating any easement in that specific area due to not know what the future of Desloge and its growth might be. Alderman Cole however, is in favor of vacating because Cole felt the city has not done what was previously promised to the people.

The board discussed other issues that come with vacating, such as trash service and postal services, as well the dead-end alley. If Kirby Street is vacated, then a cul-de-sac would have to be created.

Gibson stated that she does not want the road to be vacated, but would rather just not have the road be paved. Bryan suggested Gibson to come up with a plan and submit it to the Planning and Zoning committee.

In other business, the board:

• Approved different payments, one for $28,523.89 for the last payment for the trash truck, one for surplus police equipment from the Terre Du Lac Police Department for surplus equipment for a total of $3,000.

• Approved Juneteenth as a recognized holiday for the City of Desloge.

• Approved three new ordinances. Ordinance No. 2202.01 changes the two-way stop at Locust Street and Madison Street to a four-way stop. Ordinance No. 2022.02 adds "No Parking" signs to the alley between the 700 block of Elm Street and Locust Street. Bill No. 2022.03 removes the No Parking signs from the east side of Wilson Street between Locust and Elm streets.

• Approved one livestock and fowl permit requesting five baby chickens, and approved another one for one rabbit and five chickens. The second request also wanted a bee hive, but the board would like for the requester to contact neighbors and ensure that neighbors are not allergic to bees.

• Set a budget work session for June 21, and a special meeting for June 27, both at 5 p.m.

• Approved a Robinson outdoor billboard for the city of Desloge in a shape of a V. The city will maintain the landscape around the stone sign and billboard.

