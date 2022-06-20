Desloge amends water deposit ordinance

The Desloge Board of Aldermen met last week, amending a water deposit ordinance and discussing engineering costs relating to the second phase of State Street improvements.

Starting the meeting off, the board approved approved the fireworks permit of Jake's Fireworks, Inc. for a tent in the Walmart parking lot.

During public comments, a resident brought to the board an issue with a ditch that was put on his property. The first issue with the ditch, according to the man, there is a 10 foot wide utility easement that allegedly has no pipes or wires, which he says makes it a drainage ditch rather than a utility ditch.

The man also requested that a dead-end sign be put on the street, as people use his driveway to turn around.

Aldermen John Wigger said the board will see what they can do to fix the issues that he brought to the board.

The board also approved a resolution to amend personnel practices when it comes to the use of vehicles and equipment. The resolution read that the only city staff allowed to take vehicles home are the police chief, police officers, fire chief, animal control, code enforcement, building inspector, public works director, and chief water operator. There are certain restrictions, including that personal use of equipment and vehicles are prohibited.

Two ordinances were approved during the meeting. The first, under the waterworks system, pertained to deposits. The ordinance’s section A originally read that before water services could be provided to a residential water customer, the applicant would deposit with the city clerk the sum of $100.

Now, the ordinance reads that before water services are provided to a residential water customer, the property owner shall deposit with the city clerk a total of $125, while renters or tenants will deposit a total of $175 with the clerk.

According to Chief Water Operator Paul Pilliard, there is just a little more than $5,000 worth of money that was never paid, with penalties making the total more than $7,000. He explained this is just a preemptive measure to ensure that the money due does not keep growing. This would be for new residents, not people who already have water service.

The owner will always get their money back, explained Pilliard, but if the renters stiffed out on paying the water bill, the water department will be able to recoup that $175 for the deposit.

The board also discussed engineering costs for the second phase of State Street, starting from where the first phase had stopped all the way to the bridge down by the St. Francois County 911 building.

City Administrator Dan Bryan said there was still about $100,000 left over from the first phase, and he planned on rolling it over to use in the second phase as well.

Jackson Street was brought up as well. Looking at improvements cost, Bryan said that the costs of the project are going to actually be over what was originally thought. The original plan was about $940,000, but Bryan said that in all probability, the actual amount would be closer to $1.1 million.

Bryan suggested pushing the project to the winter, in hopes of locking in a lower price. The budgeted money for this project will roll over into the next budget.

In other business, the board:

• Passed Bill 1409, Ordinance 2202.05 approving a Tax-Exempt Equipment lease purchase agreement with First State Community Bank.

• Decided to rebid the Roosevelt Street and Madison Street channel improvements in either December or January.

• Approved two livestock and fowl permits for chickens.

• Approved the purchase of a stormwater inspection camera system.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

