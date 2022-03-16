Desloge approves Stonecrest rezoning, paving

The Desloge Board of Aldermen met last week for the regular monthly session where they approved bids for new equipment, rezoned a portion of Stonecrest for planned condominium development, and approved the paving of a portion of Stonecrest Drive.

The board approved a request from Lost Creek Properties to rezone the property from Residential R-1 to R-3, allowing for plans for a condo community to proceed.

Before the rezoning was approved, the area was only zoned for single-family dwellings. The rezoning approval was an initial hurdle that Lost Creek Properties needed to clear to move forward with plans for Villas at Cedar Ridge, a community including 20 structures containing 40 residential units.

In the same area, the board approved a separate asphalting project for the remaining unfinished portion of Stonecrest Drive. The board discussed different approaches to finishing the paving work.

Public Works Director Jason Harris explained that the bid for rebasing and asphalt came to $30,000.

Alderman Alvin Sutton voiced his concerns about finishing Stonecrest Drive. He said that this road is not the only one, and the board will be spending a lot of money cleaning up messes from 15 to 20 years ago. He noted that he realized the city had taken steps to ensure this type of situation did not happen again. Alderman John Wigger said that if the city did not do the asphalting, it would not be done, which is not the residents' fault.

Alderman Terry Cole mentioned that he had an issue with the road not belonging to the city. Cole asked the Public Works director if completing asphalt and curbing were all that was needed or if a cul-de-sac would be required. Harris said the $30,000 bid he had cited to the board did not include a cul-de-sac. Cole questioned whose property the city would be taking to put in a cul-de-sac if needed.

City Administrator Dan Bryan explained that Lost Creek Property had given the city an option to rectify the end of Stonecrest, and the board would ideally be able to come up with a solution for the street. Cole stated that he was not comfortable spending tax dollars on completing projects on property that the city does not own.

Bryan stated that the city would have to adopt the road, but Cole said he would not be in favor of adopting it because it does not meet specifications.

Alderman Deion Christopher asked if there were any neighborhood improvement districts (NID) to help fund the project. He mentioned that if the board looked into doing a NID, the residents would be working toward correcting these issues with the road instead of the city with all the property owners affected would help share the costs.

Lost Creek Property representatives explained that they do not own the subdivision, Phase II, or even Phase III. They said the company owns approximately 35 lots that were platted in 2006 but does not own the roads.

It was explained that in 2006, the roads being discussed were dedicated to the city and became a public right-of-way. These roads may not have been adopted by the city for maintenance, but they are a public right-of-way.

City Attorney Scott Reid noted that when the city accepts the plat, there is writing on the document stating the roads are dedicated to the public. When the town accepts the plot with the streets listed, they are owned by the city.

Cole said that he certainly sympathized with the citizens living on the road, but he is a taxpayer, as well as an alderman, he lives in the city limits, and he also lives on a gravel road. Cole said he knows if he wants his road asphalted, he must do it himself. Cole also asked if the roadway would be up to specifications and meet code without a cul-de-sac and questioned how the city would adopt a road that does not meet specifications. Bryan explained that the city now has a viable plan for a cul-de-sac by obtaining the land from Lost Creek Property.

Christopher inquired if the city had ARPA funds available to use for this project. Bryan said he would prefer not to use ARPA funds because he had those earmarked for other water and sewer projects; however, he said the city had transportation funds that could support the project.

Wigger made a motion to accept the continuation of the road not to exceed $33,000 out of the transportation fund. Alderman J.D. Hodge seconded the motion. The motion saw a tie vote with three board members in favor and three opposed. Mayor David Shaw broke the tie with a vote to proceed with the work, and the motion carried.

During the meeting, the board approved the purchase of a new trailer and mower for the Water Department.

Chief Water Operator Paul Pilliard spoke to the board regarding the bid for the trailer and a mower. In his budget, he mentioned that he had $31,000 from capital funds that had been planned for boosters pumps. He said a booster was paid for when the city received ARPA funding. Pilliard requested to repurpose the unused funds to purchase a new trailer and a new mower.

The department received bids from Sourcewell equaling $15,467.97 for a Trailer King trailer and $7,906.99 for a commercial John Deere mower. The board approved the requested purchases for a total cost of $23,374.96.

Moving on, the board re-appointed Seth Pegram as Desloge municipal judge. Mayor Shaw appointed Pegram as the judge for a two-year term beginning May 1 and ending April 30, 2024.

During this month's meeting, the board also:

Approved an agreement with Missouri Employees Mutual (MEM) to become the city's new worker's comp insurance provider. The city administrator had explained that the city's current worker's comp insurance had increased by roughly $30,000. A MEM representative spoke to the board before they accepted a premium total of $133,901.

Tabled the discussion of installing a digital billboard near Little Caesar's Pizza on North Desloge Drive. Wesley Bell with Robertson Outdoor requested the board to allow him to install the digital billboard for advertisement. A similar billboard was erected in Leadington at the intersection of Highway 32 and Woodlawn Drive. The board discussed the option of installing a "Welcome to Desloge" sign in front of the digital billboard to improve the aesthetic. After further discussion about who would maintain the sign area, the board noted that the city would be in favor of continuing talks with the owner of the property where the billboard would be installed and Robertson Outdoor to come to an agreement.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

