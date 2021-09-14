Desloge approves trash fees

Mayor David Shaw said it will save the city money to just have the one size.

He also said he’s ridden two trash routes with city’s solid waste employees and he thinks it’s time something was done to protect them.

“You see them struggle with some of the weight that they have to pick up,” Shaw said. “And when you see two guys having to grapple with one just throw it in there, they’re trying to do the right thing. I think it's an unsafe situation. So from a safety standpoint, I think there's a lot of validity to go to a 96 gallon container.”

The trash truck will be outfitted with a mechanical arm to lift up the carts, so that the solid waste workers won’t have to lift the bags anymore.

The meeting started with a prayer from Shaw as the city is mourning the loss of Public Works Department employee Bill Helms.

“We lost a family member in Desloge,” said Cole, who used to be the director of the Parks and Recreation Department for Desloge. “Hearts are hurting, and they are going to be hurting. Just remember to keep them in your prayers.”

They approved a change order of $49,140.31 for the State Street project as City Administrator Dan Bryan said the change order was because of engineering oversights.