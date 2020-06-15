Desloge awards street work contracts, approves police car purchase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During their regular monthly meeting last Monday, the Desloge Board of Aldermen approved bids for street work, appointed residents to the city’s citizen boards, and approved the purchase of a new police vehicle.

The aldermen reviewed four itemized bids for making improvements and overlaying asphalt on several streets directly adjacent to sections of Desloge Drive, where the street and sidewalks were recently renovated.

Jokerst Inc. submitted the winning bid to complete the street improvements at a cost of $99,987.

The contracts to repave the road through the city park, as well as the alleyways behind the library and post office buildings, was also awarded to Jokerst Inc. with a bid total of $15,520.30 for all three jobs --$10,177.50 for the park road and $5,342.80 for the alleyways.

The board previously approved paving the park road as a capital expense and budgeted $11,000 for the project.

Paving the alleyways will be considered street maintenance projects paid out of the city’s transportation, street and maintenance Fund.

City Administrator Dan Bryan said the gravel alleyways frequently experience water runoff, and paving the sections will eliminate the future repair costs to the gravel.