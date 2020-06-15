Desloge awards street work contracts, approves police car purchase

During their regular monthly meeting last Monday, the Desloge Board of Aldermen approved bids for street work, appointed residents to the city’s citizen boards, and approved the purchase of a new police vehicle.
The aldermen reviewed four itemized bids for making improvements and overlaying asphalt on several streets directly adjacent to sections of Desloge Drive, where the street and sidewalks were recently renovated.
Jokerst Inc. submitted the winning bid to complete the street improvements at a cost of $99,987.
The contracts to repave the road through the city park, as well as the alleyways behind the library and post office buildings, was also awarded to Jokerst Inc. with a bid total of $15,520.30 for all three jobs --$10,177.50 for the park road and $5,342.80 for the alleyways.
The board previously approved paving the park road as a capital expense and budgeted $11,000 for the project.
Paving the alleyways will be considered street maintenance projects paid out of the city’s transportation, street and maintenance Fund.
City Administrator Dan Bryan said the gravel alleyways frequently experience water runoff, and paving the sections will eliminate the future repair costs to the gravel.
Work on the projects will take place at different times, and Bryan said he requested the company send the city an invoice and have the small jobs completed before July 1.
City Mayor David Kater announced his appointments to open positions on three committees.
Kater reappointed Steve Martin and Travis Crews to the planning and zoning board. Jim Thompson was reappointed by the mayor to the board of adjustment. Kater reappointed Jack Poston, Martha Pritchett, and Tom Pezel to the library board.
Alderman Deion Christopher said the members of the citizen boards should be commended for the time they have spent over the years serving the community. The other aldermen agreed and unanimously approved the mayor’s reappointments.
The board moved on to approve purchasing a patrol car for the police.
Earlier this year, one of the department’s vehicles was involved in an accident that bent the frame. Bryan informed the board the city received $14,088 in reimbursement.
“We were fortunate enough to find another highway patrol vehicle that they’ve set aside for us,” said Bryan. “The price tag is $18,950.”
He explained the potential replacement car was a 2016 model — the same model year as the damaged car.
After deducting the money received from the reimbursement, the new vehicle will cost the city $4,862 with additional costs for a push-bumper and striping — a cost estimated to be under $1,000. The funds will come from the city’s public safety fund.
During Monday’s meeting, the board also:
- Approved the payment of city bills.
- Approved a payment of $6,000 to the Park Hills Senior Center for Desloge’s contribution to the center’s Meals on Wheels program.
- Approved livestock permits for two different residents to keep chickens on their property.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.