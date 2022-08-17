Desloge board amends policies

The Desloge Board of Aldermen met last week to discuss issues relating to the city, including updating the city’s code which was last updated in the early 2000s.

One of the first items brought up during the meeting was Mayor David Shaw’s appointments to committees, including the Steering Committee and the Library Board.

City Administrator Dan Bryan worked with the Southeast Regional Planning Commission (SEMORPC) to secure assistance and guidance in preparing a revised Comprehensive Plan for the city. The last plan was published in 2000, and should take approximately 18 months. Topics included in the plan involve transportation, public safety, and stormwater.

SEMORPC requested Desloge to establish a committee to assist in the preparation and the vision of the community for the plan. The board approved Lori Crump, David Pearman, Jim Hahn, Gene Cooper, Andrew Winch, Tina Kater, and Rick Queen for the Steering Committee.

At the same time, the board also approved appointing Erica Wigger to the Library Board to replace Gail Agers, who is moving out of Desloge. Alderman John Wigger abstained from the vote.

The board also approved a resolution to amend practices for a drug-free workplace, as well as the drug and alcohol testing procedures. The new changes require drug testing for anyone who receives an injury instead of just workers with a CDL including seasonal employees, and all employees are now eligible to be tested randomly.

According to City Clerk Stephanie Daffron, previously the section read when an employee would get into a vehicle accident, testing would be required but now it reads for any reportable injury. Daffron explained when someone has an incident report filed, or go to the emergency room, the employee is to be tested.

Daffron also provided information about an update of the city’s code as the last time the code was updated was 2001. The board approved the motion to continue with the capital expenditure request for the recodification of the municipal code for $13,308.

Paul Pilliard, the chief water operator, asked the aldermen to consider changing the way water shut-offs occur. Instead of having Utility Billing Clerk Kelly Cash get tags ready while getting the bills and have the crew disperse the tags through the city, this new plan would just have Cash print off a list rather than having to juggle printing tags off.

Two days before water shut-off, a list would be printed and a new red tag would be given to the residence. After the two days are up, the water crew would check to see who all had paid and then shut the water off of those who had not paid.

It would still be a third warning, Pilliard explained, but in his eyes it would be a better use of time.

The board approved Pilliard's request.

Desloge Police Department responded to 124 calls in July, while the fire department responded to 36 calls during the month of July.

In other business, the board:

• Set the October meeting date to Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

• Approved an ordinance to establish a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain municipal officials. This pertains to the mayor and any other member of the board of aldermen who has a substantial personal or private interest as defined by state law in any bill.

• Heard from Public Works Director Jason Harris on buying salt for the city, and received a bid for $92.63 per ton from Compass. Harris also asked for two flatbeds for a chassis originally ordered last year as well a trailer for the lawnmower. The board approved all of the purchases.

• Approved the purchase of a Kubota plate compactor and hydraulic breaker model 510 for the water department.