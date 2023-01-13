Desloge board approves bid for stormwater project

The big topic of the Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night was the discussion of the three bids the city had received for the Roosevelt and Madison stormwater improvements.

City Administrator Stephanie Daffron said one bid was from C.E. Contracting for $1,060,728, one was from Jokerst Paving and Contracting for $1,284,966, and one was from Jokerst Inc. for $1,243,848.50.

The budget for the project was originally $825,000 according to Daffron, and when the project was first put out for bid, the city only received one bid for about $959,000 from C.E. Contracting. The board decided to wait and place it out to bid again, and while the project received more bids, the prices went up.

“The price is not going to go down,” said Daffron. “I think prices are just going to keep going up.”

Public Works Director Jason Harris said it was worth noting C.E. Contracting kept the original prices from the previous bid, but the cost of subcontractors increased.

Ward I Alderman John Wigger asked Daffron how she feels about the price increase, stating the new bid is almost more than $236,000 more than originally budgeted. Daffron said the city has the money for the project, and can take money out of stormwater and transportation for road repairs.

If approved, Harris said work would begin in 6-8 weeks.

The board approved the bid of $1,060,728 from C.E. Contracting.

Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte took to the podium next, asking the board to approve the purchase of two 20 foot sheds for storage, one specifically for the parks department and one for public works.

Politte explained the idea to get a shed was because of the four large pieces of Christmas decorations, the new sign, and some other items. Due to the larger items, Politte said the department is tripping over the items.

Politte said the parks building would go between the two buildings in the park as there is a 12 foot space between the buildings. The shed is eight foot wide, and Politte said there is plenty room for the shed to go there and it would not be unsightly. If not at the park, Politte said it could go behind the red gate on Hawthorne Street, right before the bridge.

Harris said the public works container would most likely be at the shop, the gun range, or down by the red gate.

Politte came up with two different options, but suggested purchasing the sheds online for a total of $8,164 out of capital funds.

All but one voted in favor of purchasing the sheds as Ward III Alderman Pete Pasternak abstained.

Chief Water Operator Paul Pilliard spoke to the board during the public comments section, informing the board that during the cold snap, he received 27 different calls for broken pipes at residences. Out of the 27 calls, 26 of the residences did not have a shut-off valve, and one did but did not know.

“I want to impress upon the people here how important it is to have the shut off valve inside the house,” said Pilliard. “By the time it takes to get ahold of 911 and then 911 gets ahold of me it’s 15 minutes, at roughly 15 gallons a minute that is 300 gallons of water that just went under your sink.”

Pilliard continued on saying he was available at any time, and would be willing to show the residents exactly where to put the valve.

The board was informed Pilliard was approached by residents about the water issue Park Hills had experienced in December and wanted to let the members know for each system the city has, there are at least two backups for every system.