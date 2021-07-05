Desloge board approves new budget

The Desloge Board of Aldermen met on June 28 and approved the budget for the next fiscal year.

The adopted budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1 includes expenditures of:

general fund $2,895,210;

transportation fund $1,411,000;

capital fund $453,912;

stormwater fund $950,000;

special project fund $1,744,086;

waterworks fund $1,333,225; and

public safety fund $465,703.

The budget was approved unanimously. Alderman Alvin Sutton and Deion Christopher voted via phone call. Alderman John Wigger was absent due to traveling.

This was the first budget approved under new Mayor David Shaw. Shaw, along with Sutton and Terry Cole, were on this year’s budget committee.

“I think we all owe a great deal of gratitude to the hard work done by our city administrator (Dan Bryan) and our chief clerk (Stephanie Daffron) in getting this budget prepared,” Shaw said. “It was an uphill battle. I think they've done a magnificent job and I applaud them for their work.”

The board also adopted an ordinance amending the budget for the last fiscal year, which began on July 1, 2020.

The amended budget includes expenditures of:

general fund $2,723,655;

transportation fund $334,350;

capital fund $331,690;

stormwater fund $78,450;

special project fund $276,125;

waterworks fund $1,363,055; and

public safety fund $404,250.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

