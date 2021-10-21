Desloge board approves new water project for Locust Street

During the monthly meeting on Monday night, the Desloge Board of Aldermen approved moving forward on a new water project, the sale of fire department surplus vehicles, and several purchases, as well as heard public comments on the State Street project.

The City of Desloge has received $492,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to do infrastructure improvements, according to City Administrator Dan Bryan. The city would like to tackle several water projects with the funding, the first of which is Locust Street.

“I know (Chief Water Operator Paul Pilliard) and I sat down with the entire water crew a few weeks back and we have about nine to 10 jobs that we're going to be coming to you guys on,” Bryan said. “All this that we're coming to you on is old cast line that we're trying to get out of ground and replace with PVC.”

The board approved spending $54,213.02 of the ARPA funding on the Locust Street project.

About 15 years ago, the city started its own water department and began replacing the old cast iron infrastructure.