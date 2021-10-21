Desloge board approves new water project for Locust Street

During the monthly meeting on Monday night, the Desloge Board of Aldermen approved moving forward on a new water project, the sale of fire department surplus vehicles, and several purchases, as well as heard public comments on the State Street project.
The City of Desloge has received $492,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to do infrastructure improvements, according to City Administrator Dan Bryan. The city would like to tackle several water projects with the funding, the first of which is Locust Street.
“I know (Chief Water Operator Paul Pilliard) and I sat down with the entire water crew a few weeks back and we have about nine to 10 jobs that we're going to be coming to you guys on,” Bryan said. “All this that we're coming to you on is old cast line that we're trying to get out of ground and replace with PVC.”
The board approved spending $54,213.02 of the ARPA funding on the Locust Street project.
About 15 years ago, the city started its own water department and began replacing the old cast iron infrastructure.
“As far as how many homes, we've got 1,948 accounts,” Pilliard said. “I would say that we're probably getting close to 1,000 houses that are all new (PVC pipes). And there's no lead on our side anymore. I know they’re getting big on the lead stuff right now. But our side has none left. We've gotten rid of all that we know of.”
Alderman Alvin Sutton said the city should be proud that the entire project is coming to fruition.
“I don’t know if I’ll be here when that happens,” he continued. “But I would like to see someone make note of that fact, when that magic mark is hit and when everything has been mitigated and all the old stuff is gone. I think that's a great milestone for the city. It’s a big deal.”
During the meeting, the board also heard from Fire Chief Jared Meador and Assistant Chief Larry Penberthy about the sale of the department’s old tanker and pumper trucks.
They proposed that the two be sold together to the Marquand Fire Department for $15,000, which the board approved.
“This will be a complete game changer for them with those two trucks and they would benefit greatly from them,” Meador said.
Mayor David Shaw said he appreciated the department looking out for fellow firefighters.
“Of course,” Penberthy answered, “if somebody doesn’t have something and I’ve got something to give.”
The aldermen also approved a couple of purchases for the Parks and Recreation Department. They approved $9,559.67 to Anthem Sports for two sets of bleachers for Brightwell Park, which come in under the $11,000 set aside in the budget.
They also approved the purchase of a new slide for the Desloge City Park playground for $4,449 from All Inclusive Rec. This was an unbudgeted item, so the board voted to take it out of the capital fund. The old slide is blocked off with caution tape right now.
“The eight-foot, freestanding slide at the City Park, there is busted at the bottom and there's really no way to repair it,” Parks and Recreation Department Director Dooley Politte said. “It's old.”
For the Water Department, the board approved the purchase of a drilling device for $37,900 with ARPA funds.
For the Public Works Department, they approved up to $8,000 for two diagnostic scanners.
During the public comment period, Audrey Gibson asked the board for a paved driveway apron for her residence at State Street and Evergreen Street, where there is a big drop off.
Lee Murray also addressed the board about his side of the street getting the same improvements that the other side had done.
Bryan said they would be looking into these issues once they figure out how much money will be left, if any, from the State Street project.
In other business, the aldermen:
- Approved the resolution to amend the personnel practices section regarding use of vehicles and equipment. This will allow department leaders to take home their city-issued vehicles if they live within a 10-mile radius. City Attorney Scott Reid said this would have to be reported as taxable income by the employee.
- Approved an ordinance to split the Vandiver property at 301 North State Street.
- Approved the appointment of Vickie Tifenauer to the Library Board after the resignation of Tom Pezel.
- Discussed hiring out IT services for the city. Shaw recommended going with Forward Slash, who made a presentation to the board previously. But the board members decided they would like to see bids from three different companies. And Alderman Terry Cole said he would like to see what the cost would be for the city to have its own IT department.
