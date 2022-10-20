Desloge board discusses seat vacated by Cole; honors Harrison

The Desloge Board of Aldermen met Monday night and discussed a vacant board seat and the purchase of a truck.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor David Shaw announced Ward III Alderman Terry Cole resigned on Oct. 13. Cole was charged this month with stealing and invasion of privacy. Shaw said the vacancy will be filled soon.

During the public comment part of the meeting, Russell Kester asked to be considered to fill the vacant spot on the board. Kester ran in the April election and lost the race to Ward III Alderman Pete Pasternak. Shaw said Kester’s name will be included for consideration by the board.

Next, Shaw asked for Water Foreman Tony Harrison to come forward.

“You know we got a lot of good folks working for the city of Desloge, I’m proud of everyone. Some of them just stand up every time, all the time, and do whatever they need to do, whenever they need to do it in some of the worst working conditions,” said Shaw. “You can imagine working in water in the middle of winter, up to your neck in freezing water.”

Harrison said his work is his signature, while Shaw joked Harrison has a muddy signature sometimes. Harrison received Desloge’s Employee of the Quarter award.

Also during the meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte brought three items to the board. The first was the possibility of purchasing new lights for the park during the Christmas holiday. There were two lights Politte was considering: a 31’ x 38’ Seasons Greetings light or a 31’ x 37’ Merry Christmas light. The Board approved up to $6,000 for a Merry Christmas LED sign.

Politte brought to the board three bids received on concrete installation for the full length concrete basketball court going into the Desloge City Park. The basketball goals and backboards have already been purchased and delivered. The recommendation from Politte was to accept the bid from Fitzwater Custom Concrete for $20,000 as he spoke recently with the owner and the bid is still the same price from earlier in the year. The board approved Politte’s recommendation of Fitzwater.

Politte also brought the idea of adding a small playground near Pavilion 6 in the Desloge City Park so younger kids have an area to play without having to cross the road. Politte received a bid form Little Tikes Commercial for a Kidbuilder Play Structure, and the price includes installation. The city can also decide on the colors, and Ward II Alderwoman Kelly Farkas suggested colors matching Desloge’s colors. The price of the playground is $19,845.89, and all the city would need to do is purchase the mulch.

Jason Harris, director of the Public Works, made a request regarding a truck. Previously, the department was going to purchase a truck through Dodge but are now unable to due to the company itself. Harris spoke to Park Hills Chevrolet about purchasing the half ton truck from the dealership. He said it turns out the three quarter ton truck is near the same price. Harris suggested going after the three quarter ton, saying the city would get more truck for the money, but would put the purchase at $18,000 over budget.

Harris talked to the dealership about bringing two older trucks to do a trade in, and was able to knock off $9,000 total, but would still be $9,000 over budget. The board approved the purchase 4-1, with Ward I Alderman John Wigger saying no.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a livestock permit for four chickens.

• Approved the mayor committee appointments for the Planning and Zoning committee. One will be filling a vacant seat, and the other will be a replacement for Steve Martin. The board approved the mayor’s recommendation of David Faircloth and Kevin Hulsey.

• Approved the consolidation of three lots for Lost Creek Properties.

• Approved the payment of the invoice from Lead Belt Material for the total of $25,516 for asphalt paving on North Wilson Street and the alleyway from North Madison Street.