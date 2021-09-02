Desloge board hears concerns over possible trash removal fees

James Hahn said the city should be proud that there have been no trash fees for all these years. But $14 might not seem like a lot to many people, he said, but for some on a fixed income, it is.

“I agree with some of the folks here that only have one bag,” he said. “It's disproportionate as far as cost is concerned out of their pockets compared to their neighbors and I understand what they’re saying. To that point, I think the board needs to be considerate of that.”

Lisa Gibson is concerned about outsiders bringing their trash in the city and the large carts encouraging abuse. She suggested charging by weight or setting limits.

“Again, I commend the city,” she said. “I think they are doing a great job, but I don’t think this is the right answer for what we need.”

Although the city is considering the 96 gallon carts, 64 gallon carts are also available. Many residents encouraged the board members to make both sizes available.

City officials assured residents that there were no plans for layoffs. The city workers will no longer need to lift the trash into the truck, but they will still be needed to drive the truck and to bring the carts to the automatic arm.