Desloge board hears concerns over possible trash removal fees

Residents of Desloge had the opportunity to have their voices heard about possible trash removal fees during Tuesday night’s public hearing.
As of now, the city does not charge fees for trash removal. But the members of the Board of Aldermen are considering an estimated charge of $14 per month per household. No decisions have been made yet.
The city budgeted $269,000 from general funds for solid waste this year and there are an estimated 1,775 households to collect from.
“This proposal is based on the current and past budgeted cost to operate the solid waste department, current projected number of collected home sites, cost to upgrade the current truck, and cost of 96-gallon toter carts,” said Public Works Director Jason Harris during August’s board meeting.
There were about 25 to 30 households represented at the hearing.
Top concerns from residents were every household having to pay the same amount no matter how much trash they have, being able to handle and find a place for the 96-gallon carts, and the possibility of employees being laid off.
“I will agree with you that we need a little money,” Resident Joyce Hamblin said. “But not $14.”
Harris said Bonne Terre residents pay $17.25 and Park Hills residents pay $13.25.
James Hahn said the city should be proud that there have been no trash fees for all these years. But $14 might not seem like a lot to many people, he said, but for some on a fixed income, it is.
“I agree with some of the folks here that only have one bag,” he said. “It's disproportionate as far as cost is concerned out of their pockets compared to their neighbors and I understand what they’re saying. To that point, I think the board needs to be considerate of that.”
Lisa Gibson is concerned about outsiders bringing their trash in the city and the large carts encouraging abuse. She suggested charging by weight or setting limits.
“Again, I commend the city,” she said. “I think they are doing a great job, but I don’t think this is the right answer for what we need.”
Although the city is considering the 96 gallon carts, 64 gallon carts are also available. Many residents encouraged the board members to make both sizes available.
City officials assured residents that there were no plans for layoffs. The city workers will no longer need to lift the trash into the truck, but they will still be needed to drive the truck and to bring the carts to the automatic arm.
“This proposal doesn’t include anyone getting laid off,” Harris said.
He estimates the workers have been lifting 18-20 tons of trash on Mondays.
Alderman Alvin Sutton said the new system would protect the solid waste workers and save the city money on workman’s compensation costs.
“We've had injuries over the years,” he explained. “Workman's comp is kicking us in the teeth. One thing it would do, it would ensure that our workers are safer and better taken care of.
"It's not going to fix everything. We know that it's not a panacea. But the one thing that we would gain from this is keeping our workers safer and healthier. We would mitigate some work comp costs. And to me, that's a big one.”
Resident David Kater, also the former mayor and current county commissioner, said this is the fourth time charging trash fees has come up since 2012.
“The general fund is bleeding, taking care of our trash,” he said. “I’m all for paying $14 if that’s what we need to do.”
Mayor David Shaw thanked the residents for attending the hearing.
“I think there's been some excellent discussion tonight,” he said. “I think that some good ideas have been presented and I appreciate that. We are proud of our community and I think we have some of the best citizens in our community.”
After the hearing, the board members had a special meeting to set the tax rate. The tax rate was approved at $0.4085, down from $0.4223.
The board members also discussed the city’s pandemic plan. Alderman Terry Cole brought up that the city needed revise its plan to be compliance with House Bill 271.
Shaw said this means that the board would have to make a decision on a mask or vaccine mandate, not just the mayor or city administrator.
The board also discussed whether to continue paying city employees who are quarantined because of contact with a COVID-positive individual. No decision was made.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.