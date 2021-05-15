Desloge board honors longtime public servants

At the beginning of Monday night’s Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor David Shaw honored three community members who have dedicated themselves to serving the citizens of Desloge.
Shaw recognized outgoing Aldermen Chris Gremminger and Jerry “Hoghead” Hulsey, and Deputy City Clerk Judy Pitts.
He said they will be difficult to replace.
“We in the community are blessed with good employees,” he said. “When you have good people, it makes things just run smoothly. And these three have been mainstays in the operation of the city of Desloge for a considerable amount of time. They gave of themselves every day in what they did. Of course, time comes when it's time to move on to do other things.”
Pitts has been the deputy city clerk since 1996.
“25 years of outstanding service,” Shaw added.
Hulsey served as an alderman from 1998 to 2021.
“Hoghead’s one of those guys that you can count on him, depend upon him every day, all the time to do what's right and to serve his community and serve the people,” Shaw said.
Gremminger has served the city in many capacities.
“It's a real testament to his dedication to the city,” Shaw said. “He was a firefighter. He was a police officer. He was a reserve police officer. He was an alderman. And now he's back at being a firefighter. When you see public service in the in the dictionary, you’ll probably say Chris Gremminger’s name.”
All three agreed it’s been an honor and privilege to serve.
During the meeting, the board members discussed the success of recent events in the city, the USCA Working Dog Championships and the Lincoln Street Block Party.
Alderman Terry Cole thanked the public works and parks and recreation departments for their support and help with the block party.
“It went over great,” he added. “It was great for the city, it really was.”
The working dog competition brought in people from all over the country.
“I talked to people from all around and the one constant that they had was they were so pleased and impressed with our little city,” City Administrator Dan Bryan said. “And it was genuine. They were really happy to be here. …They were just overwhelmed with the professionalism of the police department and the attitude and the hospitality from everybody from the area.”
Desloge Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock also spoke to the board about an opportunity that was presented to the city through the event.
“The police department had the good fortune of making a connection with somebody that is local that was participating and was able to set up a connection for the police department to receive a donated canine for drug work, search work, and obedience,” Bullock explained. “This dog is supposed to be totally free to the city, and the training for the handler and the dog combined, totally free for the city.”
The outfit out of Troy has two dogs that could be options for the city. Bullock said they have an officer who would be willing to attend the six weeks of training to work alongside the dog.
“It’s very generous,” he added. “It was just as a stroke of luck that the connection was able to be made.”
The board all expressed support for Bullock pursuing the opportunity. He said he planned to work on getting the details of the deal finalized soon.
In other business, Fire Chief Larry Gremminger updated the board on possible options for two surplus fire department vehicles.
For the 1992 tanker, he discussed the possibility of selling it on Purple Wave Auctions, which was recommended to him. The board approved putting it up on the auction site.
The department also has a 1990 ambulance that they had outfitted to use for mutual aid calls, but haven’t used in a long time. Bryan said the City of Bismarck approached him about it.
Larry Gremminger recommended the city donate the vehicle to Bismarck, which the board approved.
“I'm going to help a firefighter any way I can, personally, and if our city can do that, I think that's a good idea,” he said.
The board also discussed prices for pool admission and park pavilion rentals. Bryan recommended that the city raise the price of pool admission from $1 to $2 and the price of park rental from $20 to $25.
“By doing that, with concession sales plus admission sales, we would be able to cover just salaries for the pool,” he said. “We've still have all the other costs, but at least, if we would up the admission to $2, we'd be able to cover costs to our guards.”
Cole, who was the former parks and recreation director for Desloge, opposed the increases. He said the price of pavilion rentals just went up $5 two years ago.
He’s afraid the pool increase would price some families out.
“I see families of kids coming up with a handful of change that can barely afford to get in right now,” he added. “Call it what you want, the babysitter for a day, whatever. It keeps these kids out of trouble.”
Bryan said Park Hills charges $2, Farmington $7, and Bonne Terre $1.
Alderman John Wigger said he understood where Cole was coming from, but he also understood Dan’s reasoning for raising prices.
“Minimum wage keeps going up,” he explained. “All that stuff keeps going up and pools were a $1 when I was a kid.”
All the board members, except Cole, voted to approve the increases.
In other business, the board:
- Discussed budget work days in June. The budget committee members plan to meet with department leaders on June 2 and 3. The regular board meeting will be June 14 and the budget workshop with all board members will be on June 21. Then there will be a special meeting to adopt the budget on June 28.
- Heard technology options from Monte Hickey with Forward Slash Technology, an IT consulting and management company out of St. Louis. The company works with other cities, including Crystal City, Festus, Ste. Genevieve, and Perryville and Bryan said they come highly recommended.
The company did a preliminary security assessment of city hall, Hickey said, and infrastructure is outdated. So he presented the board with some options for putting together a strategic plan for centralizing the infrastructure. No decisions were made.
- Gave approval for the existing residential entrance on Parkside Street to be repaired at the city’s expense. Two residents attended the meeting to talk about the options for repairing the deteriorating entrance.
