Desloge board honors longtime public servants

The outfit out of Troy has two dogs that could be options for the city. Bullock said they have an officer who would be willing to attend the six weeks of training to work alongside the dog.

“It’s very generous,” he added. “It was just as a stroke of luck that the connection was able to be made.”

The board all expressed support for Bullock pursuing the opportunity. He said he planned to work on getting the details of the deal finalized soon.

In other business, Fire Chief Larry Gremminger updated the board on possible options for two surplus fire department vehicles.

For the 1992 tanker, he discussed the possibility of selling it on Purple Wave Auctions, which was recommended to him. The board approved putting it up on the auction site.

The department also has a 1990 ambulance that they had outfitted to use for mutual aid calls, but haven’t used in a long time. Bryan said the City of Bismarck approached him about it.

Larry Gremminger recommended the city donate the vehicle to Bismarck, which the board approved.

“I'm going to help a firefighter any way I can, personally, and if our city can do that, I think that's a good idea,” he said.