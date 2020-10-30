Desloge board talks about trash bins and library hours

Library board member Anita Hagerman spoke to the board of alderman about her concern for the library’s hours of operation. Due to budget cuts, the librarian and assistant librarian have had their hours cut and Hagerman is concerned this will affect the library’s hours. She mentioned the possibility of CARES Act funding being used to help out with salaries in this situation.

The board talked about the possibility of changing the hours to a later start time and having evening hours. They discussed how the hours of the librarian and assistant must monitored as they are both part-time.

The aldermen approved a resolution for a shared leave policy, which will allow city employees to give a portion of their time off with a chosen employee.

The board also approved three ordinances dealing with the level of noise at a car wash, the parking and storage of vehicles in residential areas, and splitting of a lot in the Country Lane Place subdivision.

As for the sewer line issues on Evergreen Street, the board approved $6,221.75 for the materials for the sewer line. Parks Hills has said they will pay for the installation.

The following bid were approved by the board:

$2,222 to R&D Computers for a scanner for Desloge City Hall;

$1,599.98 to Walmart for two scanners for the court clerks;

$19,580 to Woody’s Municipal Supply Co. for a spreader bed and stand;

$76.50 per ton to Bruce Oakley for salt;

$51,000 to Go Green for 14 solar street lights, 11 for the Riverwood subdivision and three for the dog park.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.