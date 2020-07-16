Desloge board updated on vandalism

During the Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday night, Alderman Chris Gremminger and Park Attendant Jimmy Russell were praised for cleaning up several messes at the Desloge City Park last week.
Gremminger and his son Evan used a power washer to erase male genitalia graffiti on the park road on the back side of pavilion one. And Russell cleaned up feces that was spread on the walls and door handles of the restrooms.
“Jimmy Russell had the nasty part of the job,” Gremminger said. “If I'd known that was like that while I had my power washer over there, I would have went ahead and taken care of it. I had no idea the restrooms were like that.”
City Administrator Day Bryan did say that they have three individuals identified for the graffiti and a couple of individuals they are looking at for the vandalism of the restrooms.
Gremminger said he didn’t do anything special by cleaning it up, but the other aldermen and city officials in attendance disagreed.
“I think we've got the nicest park in the county, probably in the state, and I like to see that taken care of,” Gremminger added.
During the meeting, the board adopted an ordinance to amend the adopted annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. There was an addition error in the original budget.
Bryan praised City Clerk Stephanie Daffron for finding a $700 difference in the water budget when she was entering the numbers.
“So that's the reason that we're having to bring it back to you is to make that final total correct,” Bryan said.
The amended budget includes general fund expenditures of $2,734,711; transportation fund $541,000; capital fund $382,862; stormwater fund $110,000; special project fund $1,897,852; waterworks fund $1,330,675; and public safety fund $388,253.
The board also adopted ordinances that approved the split of the first amended plat of County Lane Place and approved boundary adjustments for part of Stonecrest Subdivision.
A permit for cows was one of the discussion items on the agenda. A resident requested permission to have a small breed of heifer and calf in her backyard. The board rejected the permit.
“I'd like to go on record saying I was against this proposal from the get go,” Alderman David Shaw said. “I think that if we start allowing cattle -- one cow, two cow -- the next time it's going to be three. I think the camel gets his nose under the tent at that point and we can’t turn that off. I think that is a step down for the city of Desloge.”
The board also discussed updating the city ordinance that deals with car washes. The city has received a couple complaints from residents who live near the car wash at the intersection of Desloge Drive and Hawthorne Street. There has been a second auto washer and dryer added.
The current noise level allowed in the ordinance is 65 decibels at the adjacent residential property lines. City Building Inspector Bryan Cato did a study on noise levels with a decibel meter to test that.
“I really think we need to revisit and update this particular ordinance because, as we found, the standard even for common traffic or even voice would not uphold what our ordinance says,” Bryan said.
On the corner of School and Hawthorne Streets, Cato found a car passing on Hawthorne was 72 decibels. At the car wash, it was 92-97 decibels standing by two of the blowers.
During the board meeting, the level of voices was 54 to 60.
“So just an automobile driving by was not upholding our ordinance; that's not talking semi-truck or anything else,” Bryan added. “So I really think we need to up the standard to what we're going to allow for noise pollution.”
Bryan invited the residents to the meeting to voice their concerns, but they did not show up.
Shaw lives close to the car wash and said it is not a problem for him.
After discussing what the CDC recognizes as harmful noise level – 120 decibels – the board decided to change the ordinance to 100 decibels and to change the title of the ordinance to make it more about noise pollution and not just car washes.
In other discussion items:
- the board gave the OK to the Water Department to make an extra payment to pay off the lease of its truck early, so that the department could then buy a new truck with cash and the old truck would be repurposed as an administrative vehicle.
- the board read through the city’s 1976 agreement with Park Hills over sewer lines. Park Hills has asked Desloge to pay for materials to replace part of the sewer line on East Evergreen Street. The aldermen voted not to the pay for the materials as they determined Park Hills should be responsible for maintaining the sewer lines.
- Bryan asked the board about coming up with an ordinance that addresses tent/RV camping on a lot without a permanent structure. He has heard a request for that and he feels like it needs to be addressed, so the board agreed to review an ordinance in the future.
- the board approved updates to be done to West Olive Street, including widening the street and adding guardrails.
The board also approved the bids of:
- $11,000 to Ozark Applicators to clean the water standpipe.
- $11,045 to Digital-Ally for body cameras for the police department and $4,080 to Ed Roehr Safety Products for spike strips. The new body cameras will be able to sync up with the department’s dash cameras, according to Police Chief James Bullock. The new spike strips will allow officers to use them without there being a supervisor on duty.
- $9,992.50 to Heavy Duty Equipment for a skid steer trailer for the public works department. The department plans to trade in a tractor towards buying a skid steer from Fabick Cat. With the trade-in, the skid steer will cost $33,296.76. This is $40,000 under what the city had on the budget, so the department is looking into getting a brush hog, too.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
