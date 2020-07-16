Desloge board updated on vandalism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday night, Alderman Chris Gremminger and Park Attendant Jimmy Russell were praised for cleaning up several messes at the Desloge City Park last week.

Gremminger and his son Evan used a power washer to erase male genitalia graffiti on the park road on the back side of pavilion one. And Russell cleaned up feces that was spread on the walls and door handles of the restrooms.

“Jimmy Russell had the nasty part of the job,” Gremminger said. “If I'd known that was like that while I had my power washer over there, I would have went ahead and taken care of it. I had no idea the restrooms were like that.”

City Administrator Day Bryan did say that they have three individuals identified for the graffiti and a couple of individuals they are looking at for the vandalism of the restrooms.

Gremminger said he didn’t do anything special by cleaning it up, but the other aldermen and city officials in attendance disagreed.

“I think we've got the nicest park in the county, probably in the state, and I like to see that taken care of,” Gremminger added.