Desloge city employees lend a hand for library story time

Over the past few months, preschool story time at the Desloge Public Library has been a citywide effort.
In May and June, employees from four city departments took time out of their busy schedules to share their knowledge and resources with the group.
“I think it just looks good for the city to have different departments having the backs of the other departments and helping them out,” said Misty Boyer, who has been the Desloge librarian for 15 years.
She thought it would be fun to do something different and she knew having special guests often brings in more kids.
"The way everybody gets together to promote literacy for all of our pre-K and all of our kids, it's just pretty awesome," Alderman Terry Cole added.
Each story consisted of reading a book that fit the theme, an activity, snack and show-and-tell time.
Nothing beats getting to hear the story of “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” and then getting to pet one. Thanks to City Clerk Stephanie Daffron, the kids got to do just that, plus feed her goat, Biscuit.
Construction equipment is always a big hit with kids, so Public Works Director Jason Harris sent a few of his crew members — Terry McIntyre, Bill Helms, and Howard Weir — and a couple of pieces of equipment over for construction week. They taught the kids about what each piece of equipment does and then helped the kids climb up on them.
During another week, the kids were able to explore inside a Desloge fire truck and learn about all of the equipment from Fire Chief Larry Gremminger.
Police Officer Derek Orr also lent his help, reading to the kids, taking their fingerprints, and showing off his handcuffs and police vest. The rain prevented them from getting to explore his police car, but they did get to enjoy donuts while listening to the story.
The final city guest was Animal Control Officer Stephanie Memhardt. After hearing the story, the kids got to walk from the library to the city pound to see some animals and to see what Memhardt does for her job. Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock and Missouri Highway Patrolman David Dooley also helped escort the kids on their walk.
“I am grateful to work for a place where other departments are so willing to help others out,” Boyer wrote in an appreciation letter read at July’s Board of Aldermen meeting. “Nothing make for a better work environment than everyone working together. The library is a huge part of my life and I could not be more excited than when others want to help with events and programs that we put on.”
Boyer said they averaged about 15 kids a week during the story times. Preschool story time normally runs on Tuesday mornings (10-10:45 a.m.) from September to May, but there were so many kids coming this year that she extended it through June.
The fun continues next week with the library’s summer reading program, which is designed for kids in pre-K through fourth grade. It will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, to Friday, July 30.
There will be stories, crafts, daily attendance prizes, snacks, special guests, and live animal encounters.
“So this year's theme is ‘Tails and Tales’ so it’s tales about animals with tails, basically,” Boyer said. “So each day we're going have a different animal.”
Monday will be baby alligators from Critter Lane Petting Zoo. Tuesday will be snakes brought in by the State Parks Department. On Wednesday, an assistant librarian will be bringing in her dog to do tricks. And on Thursday, there will be a horse.
Friday will a pool party to end the week.
Parents can register their kids for the program through Friday, July 23, by calling the library at 573-431-5506, emailing library@desloge.com, or sending a message through Facebook.
“Parents are welcome to stay with their child or drop them off for the program,” Boyer said. “However, parents will be required to stay at the pool party.”
She said there are already 27 kids signed up. Originally the limit was 24, but she opened it up after so much interest.
“I've been here for 15 years, and our biggest year has been like 16 kids,” she added.
