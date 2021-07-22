Desloge city employees lend a hand for library story time

Over the past few months, preschool story time at the Desloge Public Library has been a citywide effort.

In May and June, employees from four city departments took time out of their busy schedules to share their knowledge and resources with the group.

“I think it just looks good for the city to have different departments having the backs of the other departments and helping them out,” said Misty Boyer, who has been the Desloge librarian for 15 years.

She thought it would be fun to do something different and she knew having special guests often brings in more kids.

"The way everybody gets together to promote literacy for all of our pre-K and all of our kids, it's just pretty awesome," Alderman Terry Cole added.

Each story consisted of reading a book that fit the theme, an activity, snack and show-and-tell time.

Nothing beats getting to hear the story of “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” and then getting to pet one. Thanks to City Clerk Stephanie Daffron, the kids got to do just that, plus feed her goat, Biscuit.