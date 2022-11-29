Desloge comprehensive plan meeting set for Thursday

The final meeting of two town hall meetings to hear about Desloge residents’ wants for city’s upcoming Comprehensive Plan is 7 p.m. Thursday at the Desloge City Hall.

The last meeting had one of the largest crowds Drew Christian, deputy director of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (SEMORPC), had ever seen for a meeting of its kind. The meeting had been so well attended Christian had to print more questionnaires off for the residents in attendance.

SEMORPC serves seven counties and works with local governments, economic development organizations, civic groups, all the way down to individual citizens. The commission helps local governments, at the request of the government, with ways to help economic development and livability.

The comprehensive plan looks at a wide multitude of various needs and wants for cities. The plan looks at physical items like the development of land, as well as transportation, environmental issues, parks, economical ideas, infrastructure development, and more.

While it is recommended for plan to be updated every five to 10 years, the last comprehensive plan for Desloge was done in 2000.

All ideas are welcome from residents of Desloge, and, according to Christian, no idea is too big or too small to be mentioned. The plan is not specific, and generic, big-picture ideas are best to start with, said Christian.

At the meeting, residents attending will be asked to fill out a questionnaire asking for the strengths and weaknesses of the city, what future changes or developments could be an opportunity or problem for the city, and steps or actions the city should take.

The meeting lasts from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Christian will be available after the meeting for any questions or comments. If someone is unable to attend the meeting but want to give input, Christian can be contacted by phone at 573-547-8357 ext. 315 or through email at dchristian@semorpc.org.

Some issues discussed at the previous meeting included flooding issues, sidewalks, and how to grow the city economically.

Flooding has been brought up multiple times, especially during the Desloge Board of Aldermen meetings. At a previous meeting, multiple residents expressed issues regarding stormwater, including how it can block certain streets.

Many residents also wanted to see possible safety improvements, including updating old sidewalks in town and adding new ones. One resident mentioned how the sidewalk at Desloge City Park only goes around three-fourths of the park, which leaves people walking in the street. There is also a section near Brim Street which does not have a sidewalk, causing people to walk in the street as well.

Residents from the previous meeting would like to see new businesses enter Desloge to make the city more self-sustainable. Other needs included an urgent care, coffee shops, and lumberyards.