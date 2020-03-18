Desloge decides to take precautions

The Desloge Board of Aldermen made several decisions to protect the health of the community on Monday night during its monthly meeting. Until further notice, the Desloge Public Library and the lobby of Desloge City Hall are closed to the public because of COVID-19 concerns.
“I think it’s best to err on the side of caution,” Aldermen David Shaw said.
Residents are encouraged to conduct business online and over the phone. Payments can be put into an envelope and into the drop box at City Hall. Envelopes have been provided on the front door. Court dates will be suspended until April 28. If needed, an appointment can be made by calling 573-431-3700. The city is also suspending rentals of rooms in city hall.
“We don’t want to be the location where it spread,” Alderman Deion Christopher said.
E-books are still available to check out from the library, which will remain closed as long as North County Schools are closed.
Desloge Community Baseball practices also will be suspended until schools are back in session.
There will be no planning and zoning meeting in April. But the board meeting is scheduled for April 13. Although the aldermen also discussed the possibility of meeting via video or teleconference if necessary.
In other business, the aldermen:
• Approved the liquor license for Tinkers BBQ. The restaurant already has a beer and wine license but would like to make its own margaritas, according to owner Bill Tinker. They also have plans for a drink called Tinker Tea.
• Extended the term of Seth Pegram as the Desloge municipal judge.
• Approved a request from Lincoln Street Event Center to shut down part of Lincoln Street from Chestnut to Elm from 5-8 p.m. on May 8 for a block party event with food trucks and music.
• Agreed to earmark $20,300 for the cost of materials to extend the sewer on Outer Road and discuss it again come budget time. The developers and contractors would install the lines. “We know that this is an area that’s going to gain popularity and we’re going to have expansion, so I think it’s a fair consideration,” City Administrator Dan Bryan said.
