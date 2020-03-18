Desloge decides to take precautions

The Desloge Board of Aldermen made several decisions to protect the health of the community on Monday night during its monthly meeting. Until further notice, the Desloge Public Library and the lobby of Desloge City Hall are closed to the public because of COVID-19 concerns.

“I think it’s best to err on the side of caution,” Aldermen David Shaw said.

Residents are encouraged to conduct business online and over the phone. Payments can be put into an envelope and into the drop box at City Hall. Envelopes have been provided on the front door. Court dates will be suspended until April 28. If needed, an appointment can be made by calling 573-431-3700. The city is also suspending rentals of rooms in city hall.

“We don’t want to be the location where it spread,” Alderman Deion Christopher said.

E-books are still available to check out from the library, which will remain closed as long as North County Schools are closed.

Desloge Community Baseball practices also will be suspended until schools are back in session.

There will be no planning and zoning meeting in April. But the board meeting is scheduled for April 13. Although the aldermen also discussed the possibility of meeting via video or teleconference if necessary.