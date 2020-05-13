Desloge discusses opening pool, charging for trash service

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Opening the Desloge city pool was one of the topics discussed on Monday during the Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting.

The board met mostly via video conference, with Mayor David Kater, City Administrator Dan Bryan, City Clerk Stephanie Daffron, and Alderman Jerry Hulsey joining in from City Hall. Alderman J.D. Hodge was absent.

If all is going well, the earliest the pool could open would be June 1, according to Bryan.

He said they could open as normal, not open at all, or have a soft opening, such as opening four days a week, Fridays through Mondays, and continuing parties and morning activities.

“My vote is that, if we open it, we open it all the way,” Alderman Chris Gremminger said. “Because the pool, if it sits not used, you know what kind of maintenance issue we’re going have next year, right?

“When it does open, it needs to go open full use, full hours, normal schedule. And try to get our people back to some sense of normalcy. We’re never going to go back to normal as we knew it before. So let’s just try to get the best we can out of it.”

Alderman David Shaw said he didn’t have a problem with that as long it follows county guidelines.

Gremminger agreed.