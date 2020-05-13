Desloge discusses opening pool, charging for trash service

Opening the Desloge city pool was one of the topics discussed on Monday during the Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting.
The board met mostly via video conference, with Mayor David Kater, City Administrator Dan Bryan, City Clerk Stephanie Daffron, and Alderman Jerry Hulsey joining in from City Hall. Alderman J.D. Hodge was absent.
If all is going well, the earliest the pool could open would be June 1, according to Bryan.
He said they could open as normal, not open at all, or have a soft opening, such as opening four days a week, Fridays through Mondays, and continuing parties and morning activities.
“My vote is that, if we open it, we open it all the way,” Alderman Chris Gremminger said. “Because the pool, if it sits not used, you know what kind of maintenance issue we’re going have next year, right?
“When it does open, it needs to go open full use, full hours, normal schedule. And try to get our people back to some sense of normalcy. We’re never going to go back to normal as we knew it before. So let’s just try to get the best we can out of it.”
Alderman David Shaw said he didn’t have a problem with that as long it follows county guidelines.
Gremminger agreed.
“If the health department guidelines still say no, then we won’t open,” Gremminger said.
Alderman Alvin Sutton said they are going to be damned if they do or damned if they don’t.
“There’s going be people that think we’re making a deal with the devil and we’re going to kill the community,” Sutton said. “And there’s going to be people mad as heck if we don’t open it.
"So you can’t please everybody. But I do agree if we can open it, we need to open it.”
The board decided it would follow the guidance of the St. Francois County Health Center.
“If they give the go-ahead, I have no problem with it,” Kater said.
The board put Parks and Recreation Director Terry Cole in charge of working with the health center on guidelines and number limits.
“I’m all for getting the kids in the pool and getting the teenagers out there some making money,” Alderman Deion Christopher added.
The board also discussed adding another police officer before the end of the budget year.
“There’s no way in heck we can afford it,” Sutton said.
“I agree with Alvin,” Gremminger added. “Not right now. We started spending that Prop P money before we got it by giving the pay raises and the promotions and it kind of put us behind the eight ball. I think it needs to wait until the next budget.
“That goes totally against my better judgement in being pro-police, but we don’t have the money right now.”
In other budget news, the board also discussed charging fees for trash service and bulk and brush pick-up services to make up for budget shortfalls.
The city’s pays about $250,000 to provide the free service for trash, according to Bryan.
This isn’t a great time for it, Sutton said, but it should have been done a long time ago.
“It’s a crappy time to do it because everybody’s hurting for money,” Sutton added. “Budgets are getting tighter and everyone’s laid off. They don’t even know if they can buy groceries, let alone now we are going to ask them to pay more for trash.
"But we’ve got bills to pay, too … I’m afraid it should have been done a long time ago.”
The bulk and brush pick-up costs the city about $25,000, Bryan said.
Shaw said he worries that if they don’t offer the free service, residents will start dumping it other places in the city.
The aldermen agreed to continue discussing these issues as they move forward with the new budget.
The alderman also discussed the completion of Stonecrest Drive. When the subdivision was built, the developers didn’t finish the road. It was dealt with on a “handshake and a promise” and not a bond. The road is still gravel.
They debated whether this still the developer’s responsibility or now the city’s.
“I do agree with Chris (Gremminger) and with David (Kater), the developers have a bad habit of just letting us clean up their mess,” Sutton said.
Shaw said the residents are the victims.
“How can you hold the property owner as hostage to the mistake that we may have made by not requiring the bond?” Shaw said. “I think we owe that to the citizens.”
The majority of the board voted to send it back to the developer.
This is the second straight meeting that the board has considered a livestock and fowl permit for a resident in Christopher’s “neck of the woods.”
Both of the permits were approved.
“I figure that since my neighbors have chickens, it’s right and would be great for their chickens to have friends with their neighbor’s chickens,” Christopher said. “I’m a duck man myself, but if they want chickens, that’s great.”
