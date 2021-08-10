Desloge Fire Chief Gremminger retires

After 48 years with the Desloge Fire Deparment, Fire Chief Larry Gremminger is retiring.
Gremminger was honored for his public service during Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting. He started as fire chief in 1997.
“I've been struggling all day with trying to come up with the right words to show the appreciation that I have, personally, and that the city has for the outstanding service of this young man,” Mayor David Shaw said.
The young man portion of the comment caused Gremminger to raise his eyebrows. To which, Shaw answered jokingly, “I was being kind, Larry.”
Members of Gremminger’s family were in audience, as well as members of the fire department.
“Trying to encapsulate 48 years of public service by one individual is just something that we should never take for granted,” Shaw continued. “Now, Larry comes from a long line of public service. It's kind of ingrained. I think that's how you spell Gremminger is public service. From your brother and your sister and your dad, and all those folks.”
Gremminger said it’s four generations of his family.
“So you've got in your blood,” Shaw said. “I know it was a tough decision for you to come up and choose that it's time for you to step down. Personally, I'm very grateful for what you've done as a citizen of Desloge. I think you can stand proud with your accomplishments.”
Gremminger was given his gold badge to keep, as well as plaque and certificate of appreciation.
“Don't forget these people (the volunteer firefighters),” Gremminger said when asked to say something. “I think I made comments in writing that you get more for every dollar you spend over there than you will ever know. It's always been about the people, those people and the people in this community. It's never been about me. And it will never be about an individual. Don't forget that.”
During the meeting, Shaw also appointed Jared Meador as the next fire chief. Shaw made the appointment after getting a recommendation from the firefighters.
Trash removal fees were back on the agenda this month.
The city does not currently charges a fee, but the board is exploring the option as the city budgeted $269,000 for solid waste this year.
Public Works Director Jason Harris presented his research on the estimated cost projection.
“This proposal is based on the current and past budgeted cost to operate the solid waste department, current projected number of collected home sites, cost to upgrade the current truck, and cost of 96-gallon toter carts,” he said.
He recommended going with a three-year lease option for a new truck and trading in the current backup truck toward the new one.
“Our current truck, we would have to outfit with a cart tipper, but it would be here right now,” he added. “And we would use that truck until we budgeted to purchase a new truck and we would trade the ’87 and use that new truck for a primary route. This truck we currently have would be our backup truck.”
He estimated they have 1,775 locations for pickup.
“So using our projected solid waste budget this year, plus the lease purchase, we would be at about $14 per house per month, which would generate $298,200 in fees,” he explained, “which would pay the entirety of the budget to include everything, salaries, fuel, work comp, insurance, and then it would pay the lease purchase.”
He clarified that would be after the program was up and running.
The 96-gallon carts are about $66 a piece. There is also the option of 64-gallon carts. Harris said it would be $120,193.86 for 1,000 of the 96-gallon and 775 of the 64-gallon.
It would also be $12,250 for the company to deliver, assemble, and catalogue all of them.
Alderman John Wigger also brought up the option of limiting the amount of trash per household before making the leap to charging a fee.
Harris estimated this would only save about $10,000-15,000 a year.
After hearing Harris’ presentation, the board decided it would be best to have a town hall meeting to get the public’s input on the issue before making a decision. The meeting will be scheduled at a later date.
If the board does decide to start charging fees for trash pickup, City Administrator Dan Bryan said, one of the ways they could use the reallocated revenue is on a new pool.
Bryan presented the board with a couple of bond options that would allow the city to put in an upgraded pool.
“It's going to be through property tax, if we're going to do it, and/or using those funds that we could relieve from the trash to pay for new pool,” he said. “If someone wants to say, ‘what are we going to get out of paying for trash?’ It could be a new pool.”
The current property tax rate is 42.23 cents. Bryan said it can be raised up to a $1.
“So we could double the property tax for X amount of years and have a sunset till this project will be paid off,” he said. “That's an option. If we raise it up to 50 cents, we could generate over $200,000 a year on that particular thing.”
He said they are high on sales tax as they are, so that’s not going to be an option.
“So we can do a COP (Certificate of Participation) bond, like I said,” he explained. “We can raise the property tax and by simple majority vote is what that would take.
"So 50% plus one vote would be what it would take to pass that bond issue. We can also go GO (General Obligation) bond. We have to have a higher percentage from the voters. That's a 57.14% you need to get a pass on that bond. Or if we use revenue available to us, freed up revenue, for example, the trash fee, then we wouldn't have to go to the voters all with it. We would just be using reallocated revenues that we have generated. So there are a couple options.”
Alderman Terry Cole, who was the former park and rec director for the city, said the pool has met its life expectancy and he would like to see a more current pool put in with more options for kids to play.
Bryan listed possible options as a lazy river, zero entry, splash pad, and multiple slides.
“I'm really excited to kind of share some of the options that we have,” he added. “I really think it's going to be some of those amenities in the pool that people are going to talk about and want to come visit us, even if we don't have the high dive anymore.”
He said the community deserves it.
“We're doing a lot of good things in the city,” he said. “I think this is the next good project that we can offer.”
He plans on going with new Parks and Rec Director Dooley Politte to check out a new pool in the city of New Haven for some ideas, as well as meet with a firm about options.
In other business, the board heard an update from Court Administrator Heather Steinmetz, who said court amnesty week in Desloge will be Sept. 3-10.
The board again discussed letting department leaders take home their work vehicles. Cole proposed the idea at last month’s meeting.
Shaw said he did some research on what it would cost for four department leaders to take home their vehicles based on the cost of fuel and maintenance. He said it would cost about $8,000.
The board decided to table the decision again.
The board heard an update from Bryan on the State Street project. He said the project is going well and they are still on schedule.
After a lot of comments, he said they are aware that there are mailboxes in the sidewalks and the post office has come out and visited the site.
“They have declined our request to move the mailboxes out of the sidewalk,” he explained. “They said that this was a driving route for years. Cutbacks with the Postal Service and the inability to make it a walking route, it will remain a driving route. And we do have about 47 inches of clearance, I think, on the backside of the mailbox. But if you do look at it, don't think that we're nuts on the design, it was kind of out of our hands.”
Bryan said they are approaching a big part of the project on the north end, where the southbound lane will be closed for some time, near Rhodes, Auto Zone, and Plaza Tire, while they do some stormwater work.
“So we'll just let everyone know it's coming,” he added. “But we have to put a big box culvert in there for stormwater and we’ve got to take up the majority of one lane for an extended period of time.”
The board also:
- Heard an update from Bryan on American Rescue Plan Act funding. He said the city is eligible to received $935,000 and they are exploring sewer and water infrastructure projects the money could be used for.
- Approved an ordinance to establish a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interests for certain municipal officials. This is an ordinance that is approved every year.
- Approved an ordinance repealing Ordinance Number 2013.12, which dealt with court cost allocations to the Sheriff’s Retirement Fund. This was a state requirement.
- Approved two ordinances that were revised by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The first authorizes the city administrator to act as the city’s representative to accept any federally funded programs administered by MODOT. The second allows the city administrator and/or the public works director to authorize permitting with MoDOT.
- Approved a bid of $10,500 to Bruce Oakley for salt.
- Tabled making a decision about a bid $10,045 from Lead Belt Materials for overlay and full depth for Abbey Lane.
- Approved a bid of $16,243 to Lead Belt Materials to finish off the asphalt on Harry Junior Street.
- Approved the appointment of Pat Bockenkamp to the Library Board.
- Approved adding Deputy Court Administrator Hattie Akers to the municipal court bank accounts.
