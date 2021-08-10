Desloge Fire Chief Gremminger retires

"So 50% plus one vote would be what it would take to pass that bond issue. We can also go GO (General Obligation) bond. We have to have a higher percentage from the voters. That's a 57.14% you need to get a pass on that bond. Or if we use revenue available to us, freed up revenue, for example, the trash fee, then we wouldn't have to go to the voters all with it. We would just be using reallocated revenues that we have generated. So there are a couple options.”

Alderman Terry Cole, who was the former park and rec director for the city, said the pool has met its life expectancy and he would like to see a more current pool put in with more options for kids to play.

Bryan listed possible options as a lazy river, zero entry, splash pad, and multiple slides.

“I'm really excited to kind of share some of the options that we have,” he added. “I really think it's going to be some of those amenities in the pool that people are going to talk about and want to come visit us, even if we don't have the high dive anymore.”

He said the community deserves it.

“We're doing a lot of good things in the city,” he said. “I think this is the next good project that we can offer.”