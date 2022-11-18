Desloge hears stormwater complaint

During the Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, the board honored a retiring long-time employee and heard from a group of residents on stormwater issues.

The big issue of the night was related to stormwater issues surrounding Chadrick Drive and Donna Drive. Residents from Chadrick Drive and Donna Drive came to the meeting to discuss issues. Two residents spoke on behalf of the group of residents in attendance.

One woman said she has been a Chadrick Drive for more than 30 years and says the area has experienced stormwater issues for years, and the issues have just continued to get worse. She said the storm water comes often from Country Lane and comes through the yards on Chadrick when it rains. With the water coming through the yards, it is often hard to mow due to how wet the yards can be.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Kelly Farkas also lives in the area, and explained recently her own backyard experienced runoff, and noted Chadrick Drive had been washed out at one point and had to be replaced. Farkas said she believes most people would be agreeable, including herself, if the yard around the houses had to be disturbed.

Ward 1 Alderman John Wigger agreed there is an issue, and suggested City Administrator Stephanie Daffron could possibly make some calls to find a way to get engineering done for affected areas such as Chadrick and Brim Street.

Desloge Mayor David Shaw suggested it might be time to take a comprehensive look and do what whatever it takes, including a possible bond issues, to get it permanently fixed.

In other matters, Shaw honored Stephen "Bogi" Bohnenkamp, a longtime worker for the city of Desloge. Shaw said during Bohnenkamp’s 35 years with the city, Bohnenkamp has been the city dog catcher, a mechanic, and a solid waste department worker. Shaw described Bohnenkamp as one of the most dependable and loyal employees the city has had.

“Seldom has he ever missed a day of work,” explained Shaw. “He always does what he’s asked and never gives you any lip. A man of quiet competence, that’s what we have here with Bogi.”

Shaw said the public work employees, such as police and fire, are always in the public eye, but the solid waste staff have personal contact with citizens every week.

“We get more compliments on the way we handle our bulk pickup, brush pickup, and our weekly pickups,” said Shaw, “and it’s because of hard working of guys like this. He’s been a fixture in the city for decades, and he leaves a legacy of accomplishment.”

In other business, the board:

• Approved multiple ordinances, all unanimously. The first ordinance passed was for a lot consolidation on Riverwoods Drive, which consolidated lot 32 and lot 33. The second ordinance passed was for a lot split located at 209 North State Street. The third ordinance passed was for the authorization of the city administrator to purchase certain real property for the city in the amount of $300,000.

• Approved for Daffron’s name to be taken off of the city’s bank accounts and for new City Clerk Judy Hutchinson to be put on.

• Approved bids for the purchase of new trash cans for the Parks and Recreation department in the amount of $5,808, and the purchase of a card access system for city hall for $10,520.43.