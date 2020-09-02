Desloge mayor issues suicide prevention proclamation

Shumway said this year’s event will look different. It will be an Out of the Darkness Experience. Virtual activities and Facebook Live events are being planned for Oct. 7-9 leading up to the event on Oct. 10 at Engler Park. There will also be Facebook Live events on the day of the event.

At the pop-up event at Engler Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., everyone who attends will receive a bag from council members that contain a wristband, information on local mental health providers, and other resources. There will also be honor beads, Message of Hope boards, and a special activity for loss and healing.

Community members can sign up to get involved at afsp.org/farmington.

In other business at the meeting, the board approved a property tax levy of $.4223, which was the same as last year.

The board also read and discussed a draft of a policy on shared leave that City Administrator Dan Bryan had written up. The policy allows city employees to share a portion of their leave of absence days with another employee of their choice.

They plan to vote on the policy at their next meeting.

“It's a good-hearted intention to take care of our people,” Alderman Alvin Sutton said. “At the end of the day, that's the intention is to make sure we're doing everything we can to take care of our people.”

