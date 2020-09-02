Desloge mayor issues suicide prevention proclamation

In a special meeting on Monday night, Mayor David Kater proclaimed Sept. 6-12 as National Suicide Prevention Week in Desloge.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and the second leading cause of death for individuals between the ages of 15 and 34, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The proclamation “recognizes suicide as a national and statewide public health problem (and) suicide prevention as a national and statewide responsibility.”
Whitney Shumway, who is the chair of the Mineral Area Council Eastern Missouri Chapter of the AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention), attended the meeting to accept the proclamation.
“Thank you so much for your contribution to bring this to light,” she said.
In a July 7 letter to the editor published in the Daily Journal, Shumway mentioned her reasons for being involved with the Out of the Darkness Walk.
“Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally,” Shumway wrote. “Not only have I struggled personally in my past with suicidal ideation, but so has my son in the last 3 years. My family is no stranger to this illness, and it has taken an uncle and cousins from this life and plagued several others. Since then, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health.”
Shumway said this year’s event will look different. It will be an Out of the Darkness Experience. Virtual activities and Facebook Live events are being planned for Oct. 7-9 leading up to the event on Oct. 10 at Engler Park. There will also be Facebook Live events on the day of the event.
At the pop-up event at Engler Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., everyone who attends will receive a bag from council members that contain a wristband, information on local mental health providers, and other resources. There will also be honor beads, Message of Hope boards, and a special activity for loss and healing.
Community members can sign up to get involved at afsp.org/farmington.
In other business at the meeting, the board approved a property tax levy of $.4223, which was the same as last year.
The board also read and discussed a draft of a policy on shared leave that City Administrator Dan Bryan had written up. The policy allows city employees to share a portion of their leave of absence days with another employee of their choice.
They plan to vote on the policy at their next meeting.
“It's a good-hearted intention to take care of our people,” Alderman Alvin Sutton said. “At the end of the day, that's the intention is to make sure we're doing everything we can to take care of our people.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
