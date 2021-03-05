Desloge mayoral candidates speak at chamber luncheon

Three candidates are vying to replace David Kater as mayor of Desloge on the April 6 ballot.
On Tuesday, the trio – Tina Kater, Renee Sadler, and David Shaw – participated in a question-and-answer session at the Desloge Chamber of Commerce Investors Luncheon.
A packed house turned out to the Lincoln Street Event Center to hear the candidates give their under-two minute response to five questions. Jason Loughary served as the moderator.
The candidates started out sharing a little bit about who they are and what makes them stand out as a candidate.
Tina Kater works full time for the Missouri Department of Mental Health. Serving as the mayor’s wife for the past decade alone doesn’t qualify her for the position, she said.
“I think the fact that I have been does give me a unique perspective,” she said. “It's also given me the opportunity to know the fine people that work in the city and live in the city, and to meet a lot of other people across the state that have been involved in municipal government.”
Sadler said her years of experience in sales and marketing management translate to being able to make a team work, balance a budget, and to bring people together. She said she is also a caregiver.
“I would love the opportunity to show everyone in this town that I can bring the community together, that I can show you that we can go into the next level,” she said. “And it's time possibly for a woman to lead this community into the future.”
Shaw, who is an alderman and is an Air Force veteran, said he brings experience with financial endeavors, labor relations, and managing people. He has also been an ombudsman for several local long-term care facilities in the area.
“I love this community,” he said. “I think I can bring some experience and make a good place a little better place.”
The candidates also explained which issues they plan on addressing first if they are elected.
Sadler said she thinks it’s important to address the bonds or escrows that have fallen between the cracks with home-building contractors, which means local tax dollars are being used to finish up subdivisions.
“That's one thing I really would like to take a look into because I believe our tax dollars should be spent on building up our community, not fixing what somebody else left behind,” she added.
She also wants to bring the community together as she said divisions in Washington have spilled over to the local level. She proposed having bi-monthly meetings for residents to express their concerns.
“I think it's time for us to come together as a community,” Sadler continued, “lift it up and bring it back to our heritage, bring in more business, and bring in more people who want to help, who want to say, ‘yes, I'll volunteer to do this. What can I do to help you guys make it better?’ And in turn, ‘what can I do to make your life better as a citizen of Desloge?’”
Shaw said there are already a lot of things going well right now in the city.
“I think we have a pretty good reputation in our community and in our county,” he said. “I think that we are a go-to residential community for many people around here. And I think before I would try to change too much of that, I would try to enhance some of that and make sure that we stay on track and keep providing the quality of services for our citizens that we should be doing.”
But he believes community involvement could be better as he hasn’t seen many citizens show up at city meetings to have their voices heard.
He also wants to continue to get rid of derelict buildings around the city.
“I think we need to do something to make sure that the owners of those buildings are held accountable and that we can clean up those blighted areas,” he said. “We've gone a long way in the past few years of doing that. We still have more to do.”
Tina Kater said she would look at new ways to bring in more businesses and incentivize that.
“We do have a fantastic community,” she explained. “When people talk about Desloge, they talk about it with respect, and people want to live here. They want to work here. They want to bring their businesses here.”
She also mentioned the need for taking care of the current businesses in the city and possibly starting a farmer’s market and having a designated spot for food trucks.
Dealing with litter in the city is also a priority for her.
“It breaks my heart when I drive down the street and see the amount of trash that we have on our streets,” she said. “And many of those streets are state right-of-ways. They don’t belong to the city, but they belong to the state. So to be able to work with those and work with our citizens to incentivize them picking up the trash and possibly bringing back our recycling program. That is something I'd love to see.”
The candidates also addressed how they would keep Desloge on a firm financial foundation.
Shaw said it’s important to use money out of certain funds for only what are allotted for, such as using capital improvement funds only for capital improvement, which he thinks the city has been doing well the last few years.
“The last numbers I looked at were with within one and a half percent of what our income and what our revenues were,” he said. “And that's very key, because as a community, we cannot go into debt. We cannot spend money we don't have. That comes down then to how the money is allotted and kept track of.”
He also said he would expand the emergency funds for the city.
Tina Kater said it’s important for the city to make a budget, work hard on that budget every year, and to maintain that budget.
“It's not something that you can play loose and fast with,” she said. “It's something that you rely on your experts, your financial advisors, the people that have been working with the budget for many years. Desloge is on a firm financial footing. Let's keep it that way.”
Sadler referred back to her concern with taxpayer money being used to finish projects for contractors.
“From what I've seen, the city's doing a fantastic job with the budget,” she said. “We just need to tie up loose ends where our tax dollars that we work hard for are not going to stuff that wasn't budgeted in and that is someone else's responsibility.”
They also discussed how they would handle concerns and complaints from citizens.
Tina Kater said she would prefer citizens address her directly instead of on social media and she would hear them out and offer possible resolutions.
As alderman the past two years, Shaw said he has experience dealing with these concerns. He said it’s important to take each complaint seriously and try to understand where each citizen is coming from.
Both Tina Kater and Shaw talked about the need for the city’s ordinances to be easier to read and more widely available for the benefit of the community.
Sadler said citizens are intimidated by coming into city meetings to raise their concerns, so that’s why she thinks it would be a good idea to have bi-monthly meetings with the mayor. She said it wouldn’t really be like a meeting, but more like coffee with mayor, where citizens could come together and make their voices heard.
The candidates finished the session out with what they will do if they don’t win. All three said they would continue doing what they are doing by volunteering and being involved in the community.
Alderman candidates John Wigger, Kelly Farkas, and Terry Cole also attended the luncheon. Wigger and Farkas are running unopposed in Ward 1 and Ward 2, respectively. Cole is running against incumbent Jerry Hulsey in Ward 3.
The St. Francois County 911 Communications Center was the business spotlight at the luncheon. Director Alan Wells talked about the ballot initiative to continue the Emergency 911 tax.
Two members of Loughary's UniTec Digital Media class recorded the forum and the video can be watched on their YouTube page.
