Desloge mayoral candidates speak at chamber luncheon

Shaw said there are already a lot of things going well right now in the city.

“I think we have a pretty good reputation in our community and in our county,” he said. “I think that we are a go-to residential community for many people around here. And I think before I would try to change too much of that, I would try to enhance some of that and make sure that we stay on track and keep providing the quality of services for our citizens that we should be doing.”

But he believes community involvement could be better as he hasn’t seen many citizens show up at city meetings to have their voices heard.

He also wants to continue to get rid of derelict buildings around the city.

“I think we need to do something to make sure that the owners of those buildings are held accountable and that we can clean up those blighted areas,” he said. “We've gone a long way in the past few years of doing that. We still have more to do.”

Tina Kater said she would look at new ways to bring in more businesses and incentivize that.

“We do have a fantastic community,” she explained. “When people talk about Desloge, they talk about it with respect, and people want to live here. They want to work here. They want to bring their businesses here.”