Desloge officials, aldermen praise employees for pandemic response

Some things were business as usual during Monday night’s Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A resolution about travel and training reimbursements for the personnel manual was passed, a bid was approved for new vehicle equipment for the police department, and Sue Ross was appointed to the library board.
But not everything was business as usual with the coronavirus pandemic.
To adhere to social distancing guidelines and keep under the limit of 10 people, only three aldermen were physically in attendance, while the other three attended via speaker phone.
None of the heads of any of the departments were in attendance. There was also no one there to offer up any public comments.
Those in attendance were David Shaw, J.D. Hodge, and Jerry Hulsey, along with Mayor David Kater, City Administrator Dan Bryan, and City Clerk Stephanie Daffron. Deion Christopher, Alvin Sutton, and Chris Gremminger participated over the phone.
Most of those in attendance also wore face coverings, which is recommended by the CDC while out in public.
During the reports by the mayor and aldermen, the city’s response to the pandemic was at the forefront. As of March 30, the city has been operating under a reduced staff model, splitting the employees into teams.
Kater said he appreciated all of the department heads and employees.
“They are doing a great job,” Kater said. “They are keeping their social distance and still being able to do what the city needs them to do. So thank you guys very much.”
“It’s our first pandemic and I think we are doing OK,” Bryan added.
During his aldermen’s report, Christopher gave a shout out to librarian Misty Boyer for continuing to do a daily story time online while the library is closed.
“This shows her dedication,” Christopher said, “that she’s staying in close contact with the youngsters that are usually visiting the library. She’s providing those children with a much-needed stability by appearing each day on their screens and reading the books. So I wanted to thank her for her much-needed service.”
Christopher continued his praise with the Desloge Public Works Department, noting that many municipalities up north have cut brush and bulk pickup with reduced staffing, but Desloge has not.
“We know they are working tirelessly anyway,” Christopher said. “But they are still maintaining the same level of service with the reduced staff … So for us to be at minimum staffing and we are still providing that service to our community, I say hats off to that department.”
In other business, Kater made a proclamation to declare April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month in Desloge.
“(I) urge its citizens to recognize this month by dedicating ourselves to the task of improving the quality of life for all children and families,” Kater said in his proclamation.
Whiney Shumway, from the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services, was in attendance to accept a plaque from Kater. They did their best to pass it off at a safe distance.
The aldermen also discussed the State Street improvement project, which they hope to start in early 2021. Dave Christensen from Cochran Engineering joined the conversation via speaker phone.
The project will widen the pavement and make other improvements to State Street from Desloge Drive/Highway 8 to Evergreen Street, which is a little less than a mile.
The aesthetics and design will be similar to improvements done to Desloge Drive, including the street lights.
“It’ll look the same, almost identical, except the road won’t be quite as wide,” Christensen said.
Bryan added that it will look identical to the south end of that project, from Cedar Street to the Park Hills city limit.
Christensen said they hoped to finish the design and get bids for the project in December and January and then start the project around this time next year. They hope to finish the project in five months before school gets back in session.
The city has set aside $2 million for the project. The estimate from Cochran is $1.9 million.
“Dave from Cochran is fully aware that the budget is what it is, and those monies are set in stone,” Bryan added to ease the aldermen’s concern over the lack of wiggle room.
The alderman also approved a bid of $4,036.95 from Ed Roehr Safety for three Setina rear storage boxes for police department vehicles.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
