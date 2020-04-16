Desloge officials, aldermen praise employees for pandemic response

In other business, Kater made a proclamation to declare April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month in Desloge.

“(I) urge its citizens to recognize this month by dedicating ourselves to the task of improving the quality of life for all children and families,” Kater said in his proclamation.

Whiney Shumway, from the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services, was in attendance to accept a plaque from Kater. They did their best to pass it off at a safe distance.

The aldermen also discussed the State Street improvement project, which they hope to start in early 2021. Dave Christensen from Cochran Engineering joined the conversation via speaker phone.

The project will widen the pavement and make other improvements to State Street from Desloge Drive/Highway 8 to Evergreen Street, which is a little less than a mile.

The aesthetics and design will be similar to improvements done to Desloge Drive, including the street lights.

“It’ll look the same, almost identical, except the road won’t be quite as wide,” Christensen said.

Bryan added that it will look identical to the south end of that project, from Cedar Street to the Park Hills city limit.