Desloge preparing new comprehensive plan

The city of Desloge recently announced it has begun preparation of a new comprehensive plan to replace the previous plan, originally prepared in 2000.

A comprehensive plan is a document used by a city as a long-term planning guide to implement the wants and needs of city’s residents.

Preliminary work on the plan started several weeks ago by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (SEMO RPC) as the commission started to collect data on the town’s population, schools, current land use, condition of the streets, and numerous other factors to help identify needs for the city.

The Desloge Board of Aldermen approved the formation of a citizen advisory committee to help collect ideas from Desloge residents. To help, Desloge will hold two town hall meetings, one on Tuesday, and one on Dec. 1, both at 7 p.m. at Desloge City Hall. Residents are encouraged to attend the meetings and bring ideas as there are no topics off the table. Residents are encouraged to “think big” and “think small” and input can range from land acquisition, adding one-way streets, building a community center, and reestablishing recycling.

During the preparation of the previous comprehensive plan, citizens had identified multiple wants and needs with a focus on beautification of the community, civic activities, city facilities, expansion and annexation, economic development, infrastructure development, safety, education, parks, housing, and programs to promote healthy families.

Goals were divided among residential, community facilities, land use, transportation, and community betterment and beautification. Some of the previous goals were completed, while some of the goals have not been.

Under residential, a majority of the objectives were accomplished including the encouragement of residential development in areas with adequate access to commercial, institutional, and industrial areas, but protected from the adverse effects of such area to the extent possible.

Another completed objective was to encourage residential development primarily within areas that are most easily served by existing and proposed water, sewer, and storm water system. The plan also focused on improving and protecting the quality of housing in the community through the continued implementation of professional administration of zoning and subdivision regulations, building permits, and code enforcement.

The last goal completed under residential was to allow for permitting mobile homes only within mobile home parks or mobile home subdivisions designated for the purpose.

Three of the 10 goals were completed under economic development for the 2000 comprehensive plan. The first objective completed was to identify available, accessible, and developable land along US 67 for development of both industrial and business purposes in a business park atmosphere.

The second objective completed under economic development was to encourage revitalization and improvement of existing business districts and promote concentrated commercial development only in those areas that possess adequate transportation access, and have compatible adjacent land uses. The last objective completed was to identify and recommend additional areas for commercial growth, including retail and service, in the community.

Under community facilities, six of the 10 goals were completed. The first was to implement the plans for construction of a new water supply, storage, and distribution system for the city in accordance with the bond approved by the citizens. The second also involved water, with expanding wastewater collection lines to unserved areas, improving maintenance of existing lines, and planning for provision of services to areas proposed for annexation.

The third plan completed included the city to seek professional assistance in the development of a stormwater plan, as well as identify areas which often flooded or could potentially flood in the future due to development. The fourth goal completed was to consider expanding the hours of the city pool, as well as plan other activities and make facilities available for family, youth, and senior nights.

The last two goals under this plan the city was supposed to focus on included looking at the feasibility of, and financing potential for the construction of a major new municipal complex to house the majority of municipal functions. The new city hall was completed in 2005.

The last objective was to prepare plans for continued development, improvement, and expansion of the Desloge City Park and Brightwell Park, as well as looking into the possibility of hiring a Parks and Recreation director.

Under land use, only one goal was completed with land use’s goal being the park and recreational facilities, including neighborhood parks, should be situated to accommodate the needs of all residents of the community when possible.

Transportation had two completed goals, which were to prepare a capital improvement program for street system improvements, and identify the ways and means to fund such improvements; and to consider alternatives for financing needed street improvements and upgrading, including the handling of the construction of curbs and gutters, resurfacing, and the handling of wastewater.

The last objective focused on in the previous plan was the community betterment and beautification. The city completed three goals underneath this objective, including the preparation of a plan for beautification of Desloge Drive, which possibly could include period lighting, plantings, revised parking arrangements, and other improvements. Under this objective, there would be work to help Desloge identify the deficient or blighted property within, and the last accomplished goal was to work with the Missouri Department of Transportation on an Enhancement Fund Grant for beautification projections which included Desloge Drive and the US 67 interchange.

SEMORPC will look at all the requests and determine what the most important issues are. Ideas shown the most interest by residents will be included in the new plan. It is estimated the new comprehensive plan will take 24 months, and with the preliminary work already done, the target date for the comprehensive plan to be finished is spring 2024.