Desloge says goodbye to Kater

“Right now, we use the hotspot on our cell phones and that seems to work,” Daffron said.

With only two people in the office each shift, she said, it’s hard to get anything but the bare minimum done without coming in extra hours.

“Any other thing that we have to do concerning our own jobs are not getting done,” she added.

The board debated the best way to help the city employees during this time, so they don’t have come in on days off just to get caught up. The solutions ranged from buying a remote hot spot for them to take home to bringing everyone back.

“It's terrible the situation we're in because it's new ground for all of us,” Alderman Chris Gremminger said.

He said helping the employees with remote connectivity is great, but it doesn’t solve the issues of continuity of service and completion of projects.

“I understand the premise behind splitting the crews and doing what we're doing,” Gremminger said, “but I think it would be much more efficient and effective and just as safe to bring all the staff back to full-time status and leave the lobby closed.”

The rest of the board did not want to bring everyone back though.