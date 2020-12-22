Desloge says goodbye to Kater

It was the end of an era at last week’s Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting.
After 16 years, Mayor David Kater presided over his last meeting. He will be sworn in as a St. Francois County Commissioner at the end of the month.
Before becoming mayor in 2005, Kater was an alderman 2001 to 2005. But he started out as a firefighter for Desloge.
“A long time invested in the community and the people within the community,” Alderman Alvin Sutton said.
Many family members and former coworkers were in attendance for his last meeting.
The board presented him with a special plaque.
“I started talking with Greg (Camp) and probably one of the biggest things that you've been involved in in your time was the water,” Sutton said. “You mentioned the water situation; that that was huge. But there's so many other things: the eastern outer road, the money the city donated for the Votech Bridge, the WPA district. So many things that have that have happened with the city and made the city better with you at the helm.”
Kater answered, “That’s you guys.”
“Well, but every ship needs a captain,” Sutton added. “You've done an outstanding job. You've set a great example for whoever follows in your footsteps. And it's been an honor to serve with you.”
Sutton said Kater has put Desloge on the map at the Missouri Municipal League Annual Conference.
“When we go to the MML conference, there's not a person anywhere in the state that doesn't know about the City of Desloge or know who Dave Kater is. He's just that guy. Everybody likes him. He's friendly. And I think he's met everybody there.”
Kater, a little teary-eyed, thanked the board and his city coworkers, past and present. He said he was overwhelmed with the show of support.
“I’m going to just say it's been a hell of a ride,” he said. “I've enjoyed it.”
He also reminded them that they are not done with him yet.
“You guys still have to work with me,” he added. “I’ll be a thorn in the side because you have to work with the county. So this is going to be awesome.”
After his own presentation, Kater honored Wayne Ketcherside as the city’s employee of the quarter and the employee of the year.
“He’s a great employee,” Kater said. “He’s been employee of the city for many, many years. And like I said, fire trucks, police cars, our equipment, he has done a great job and we couldn't keep things rolling without him.”
Parks and Recreation Director Terry Cole accepted the awards on Ketcherside’s behalf as he was ill.
“He needs all our prayers and all our blessings at this time,” Kater added.
During the meeting the board heard from Robert W. Baird and Co. Managing Director Landon Boehm about a proposed Waterworks Refunding Bond.
In 2015, Boehm said, the city got a rate reduction on the water debt to 3% from the 5.5% it was paying at the time. But the rate is scheduled to reset in 2025.
“We're back in a low interest rate environment,” Boehm said. “And so we took a look at what it would look like to refinance the debt at a full fixed rate out for the remainder of the term and we think it's feasible.”
He said this new refunding would fix the rate at the current estimate of 2.15% through the end of the term, which is Feb. 1, 2040. The city still owes $3.789 million.
Compared to the current 3% rate, the savings for the city would be around $300,000, which would be about $15,000 per year.
“I know we've made strides in water rate adjustments over the past 18 months, that'll bode well for getting a transaction like this done,” he added.
Boehm said they just need to confirm with the 2015 records that they can reconfigure before moving ahead with the proposal.
The board also had a couple of discussions relating to COVID-19.
The city is operating in split shift right now to avoid any department being completely shut down by cases and quarantines.
City Administrator Dan Bryan said just about the time they decided to go back to split shifts, the city workforce was hit with a spike in cases.
“If we hadn't split when we did, we probably would have had this building shut down for a period of 14 days,” he added.
So Bryan took time during the meeting to check in with some of the department heads to see how it was going.
Public Works Director Jason Harris said there were no issues right now because there haven’t been any big projects that have had to transition in the middle of from one crew to the next. He said winter weather might force him to rotate the two crews on day and night shifts after sanitizing the trucks down to keep from one crew wearing too thin.
The solar street lights project might require work from both shifts, Harris said, but he expects the work to transition smoothly.
Chief Water Operator Paul Pilliard said they are doing what they can, which means projects aren’t always getting done in a timely manner.
Sutton asked City Clerk Stephanie Daffron how working remotely on her off-shift was going. She said it’s hard for her and another coworker to get internet access since they live outside of the city.
“Right now, we use the hotspot on our cell phones and that seems to work,” Daffron said.
With only two people in the office each shift, she said, it’s hard to get anything but the bare minimum done without coming in extra hours.
“Any other thing that we have to do concerning our own jobs are not getting done,” she added.
The board debated the best way to help the city employees during this time, so they don’t have come in on days off just to get caught up. The solutions ranged from buying a remote hot spot for them to take home to bringing everyone back.
“It's terrible the situation we're in because it's new ground for all of us,” Alderman Chris Gremminger said.
He said helping the employees with remote connectivity is great, but it doesn’t solve the issues of continuity of service and completion of projects.
“I understand the premise behind splitting the crews and doing what we're doing,” Gremminger said, “but I think it would be much more efficient and effective and just as safe to bring all the staff back to full-time status and leave the lobby closed.”
The rest of the board did not want to bring everyone back though.
“I think it’s more important to try to keep our people safe than it is to try to get some projects done that can be done later,” Alderman David Shaw said.
The board also head from Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock about awarding the police department with hazard pay for the pandemic.
Out of this 12 officers, Bullock said, six have gotten COVID.
“Since this pandemic started, the city of Desloge has not lost one thing in the police department as far as service is concerned,” he said. “These officers go and they don't deal with always the cleanest, healthiest of people. So this police department is out there, and they're face-to-face with them all the time.”
Bullock suggested that each officer get $1,000 in back pay and a $2 an hour wage increase until the pandemic changes.
He mentioned that many other departments around the nation have received hazard pay, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
The board decided to approve the $1,000 payment to each officer, but decided to revisit the wage increase after they look at CARES Act money and what other cities have done.
Gremminger also made a motion to double the pay per call for the firefighters. But there was no second.
Sutton and fellow Alderman Deion Christopher said they would like to revisit that topic after looking at the numbers.
In other business, the board:
- denied an ordinance to rezone 109 North Desloge Drive from Commercial District C-1 to Commercial District C-2 after the Planning and Zoning Committee said it doesn’t conform to the guidelines.
- discussed charging an annexation fee and decided to check with the legal team and look at what other cities have done.
- approved a policy change for the police department to align with the federal requirement of declaring that chokeholds can only be used in a deadly force situation.
- agreed to pay for a survey to be done of property on Rice Road for future annexation, so that residents can access their property.
