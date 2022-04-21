Desloge swears in new board

The new members of Desloge Board of Aldermen were sworn in at the Desloge city meeting last week. After inducting the newly-elected city officials, the board selected an acting board president and chose representatives to area and city boards.

After voters cast their ballots on April 5, Mark Bonney was elected to serve Ward I, J.D. Hodge was re-elected to represent Ward II, and Pete Pasternak won the election to serve Ward III.

Just before Chief Deputy Clerk Judy Hutchison swore in the election winners, Mayor David Shaw presented exiting aldermen, Deion Christopher of Ward I and Alvin Sutton of Ward III, with plaques of appreciation for their years of service to the city. The two aldermen did not seek re-election to their positions this year.

The new board reconvened and unanimously elected Alderman Terry Cole as acting board president for one-year term.

Next, Shaw announced his intentions to participate as a Planning and Zoning Commission member.

The board approved Alderman John Wigger to serve as part of the Planning and Zoning Commission in a unanimous decision.

The board unanimously appointed alderwoman Kelly Farkas to serve on the Desloge Library board.

The last post-election appointments were made for a new Budget Committee. The board members approved Cole, Shaw, and newly-elected Pasternak to the new Budget Committee.

During the mayor and aldermen reports, Pasternak said he was thankful for the support in the election and was looking forward to working with everyone. The newly-elected aldermen said he appreciated Sutton for his time and for offering to help him with anything he needed.

Wigger said he wanted to remind the departments working in the weather that the employees should take care of themselves accordingly as hot weather approaches. He stated his appreciation for all that the city workers do for the community.

Cole used his time to show appreciation to all departments — fire, police, public works, parks, and recreation. He noted that this time of year is the busy season for parks and recreation. Cole also welcomed Pasternak and Bonney to the board.

Next, Farkas gave thanks to Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Pollitte for his department’s help in preparing an Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Desloge Library and held last week. Farkas went on to thank the Desloge Police Department. She mentioned that she recently had a chance to get to know the department employees better and wanted to share her appreciation for them.

Mayor Shaw thanked City Accounts Payable Clerk Debra Hartmann and Utility Clerk Kelly Cash for their exceptional service during the week of March 14-18 while the city clerk and chief deputy clerk were out of the office for training on their state certifications. The mayor noted that the office was already short-staffed and Hartmann and Cash went above and beyond to make sure that matters were handled correctly and the public was served.

The mayor also thanked Librarian Misty Boyer and assistant Librarian Ellen Berry for assisting in answering the phones during lunch hours.

“All of these actions demonstrate the outstanding work ethic and service above themselves,” said Shaw. “We are privileged to have such employees.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

