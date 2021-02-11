Desloge to have warrant amnesty week in March

They were able to increase the savings by folding in other payments from a piece of the 2012 DNR loan to the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

“If we did wrap them all together, we're going to bring some overall savings and some consistency in what we're paying,” City Administrator Dan Bryan said. “If you would look at our current structure, here in a couple years, it was really going to jump on us.

"And I don't think even with the progress we've made in water here recently, I don't think we'd be able to sustain that without another significant increase to the public on the water utility costs.”

The refinancing will fix the rate at the current estimate of 2.15% through the end of the term, which is Feb. 1, 2040. The current rate is 3%.

At last month’s meeting, the board was concerned about the $30,000 cost of retaining counsel for the bond. But Boehm told them that the cost will be included in the bond and will not require a separate payment.

So the board then heard from Angela Odlum, a representative from Armstrong Teasdale, and Mark Grimm, from Gilmore and Bell, about the possibility of their firms providing counsel for the bond refinancing. Both firms put in a bid of $30,000 for similar services. The city has worked with Armstrong Teasdale in the past.