Desloge to have warrant amnesty week in March

The City of Desloge will have a warrant amnesty week March 15-19 at City Hall.
Court administrator Linda Simino made the announcement during Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
Last year, they had to cancel it due to the pandemic.
“Anybody that comes in with an active warrant, we’ll take $100,” Simino explained. “We've been working with them. But $100 and then we'll drop their warrants and put them back up on payments.”
About 15 people took advantage of the amnesty last time the city had one, Simino said.
That’s up from two the first time they had it.
“It’s not a scam,” Simino added.
The Desloge Municipal Court sessions resumed this week. There will be two more sessions this month for those who had court dates in December and January.
The make-up sessions will be Feb. 23 for those with a court date of Dec. 15 and Feb. 25 for those with court dates of Jan. 12 and Jan. 26. Both sessions start at 4 p.m.
During Monday’s meeting, the board also decided to move forward with refinancing the Waterworks Bond.
Landon Boehm, managing director of Robert W. Baird and Co., brought good news to the aldermen. The proposed savings for the city would be an estimated $25,000 a year, up from the initial proposed savings of $15,000.
They were able to increase the savings by folding in other payments from a piece of the 2012 DNR loan to the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
“If we did wrap them all together, we're going to bring some overall savings and some consistency in what we're paying,” City Administrator Dan Bryan said. “If you would look at our current structure, here in a couple years, it was really going to jump on us.
"And I don't think even with the progress we've made in water here recently, I don't think we'd be able to sustain that without another significant increase to the public on the water utility costs.”
The refinancing will fix the rate at the current estimate of 2.15% through the end of the term, which is Feb. 1, 2040. The current rate is 3%.
At last month’s meeting, the board was concerned about the $30,000 cost of retaining counsel for the bond. But Boehm told them that the cost will be included in the bond and will not require a separate payment.
So the board then heard from Angela Odlum, a representative from Armstrong Teasdale, and Mark Grimm, from Gilmore and Bell, about the possibility of their firms providing counsel for the bond refinancing. Both firms put in a bid of $30,000 for similar services. The city has worked with Armstrong Teasdale in the past.
“Personally, I’m not too much in favor of changing horses mid-stream,” Alderman David Shaw said. “If we've got good services and we have nothing to gain by changing, since we have a relationship, I think there's some value to that. Not that this other firm is not a great firm.”
Fellow Alderman Chris Gremminger agreed.
“I'm going to probably make some jaws hit the floor here,” he said. “And for two months in a row, I’m going to agree with Alderman Shaw. I'm of the belief that Armstrong Teasdale has already done so much work for us on our bonds in the past.
"With figures being the same, just based on the prior experience and working relationship we have with them, I would go ahead and make a motion that we accept the bond counsel from Armstrong Teasdale.”
The board voted to proceed with Armstrong Teasdale and approved a resolution that authorized the firm’s engagement.
COVID-19 hazard pay was on the agenda again this month for the board. After the board extended the one-time payment to some of the city’s volunteer firefighters, Alderman Deion Christopher wanted to discuss extending it to the reserve police officers.
The full-time officers were the first to be award hazard pay in December.
“My thing was the chief came in, gave a great argument for his people, because they had to work and they’re full-time employees,” Christopher explained. “And everyone else in the city was getting a week on, week off, and getting paid for it. That's why I was able to vote for that with no problem at all. And then when we decided to do the fire department, that's when I wanted to revisit this because we're missing a group now.”
The aldermen were given a list of the reserve officers and the numbers of hours they have worked since March 1, 2020. Four officers worked between 100 and 350 hours. The rest worked less than 40.
Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock estimated that a full-time officer is scheduled for about 1,600 hours during that time frame.
The board approved a one-time payment of $250 for the three officers who worked more than 200 hours and $125 for the one officer who worked more than 100 hours.
“OK, they're scheduled for a fourth of the time,” Gremminger said, “so let's do a fourth of the hazardous duty pay.”
Bryan brought up whether full-time officers who worked with the city for several months during the pandemic but left for another job should be included in getting a portion of the hazard pay.
“If they voluntarily separated employment from us, then so be it,” Gremminger said. “They're gone. (Otherwise) we're chasing a rabbit that we're never going to catch if we keep playing this game.”
Shaw agreed with him again.
“Hey, we’re three for three here, Dave,” Gremminger joked.
The board also revisited the issue of longevity pay at this month’s board meeting.
Bryan proposed updating the pay scale since it hasn’t been done since 1998.
In Bryan’s proposal, employees would receive $100 for years five through nine for a total of $500, compared with $350 currently; $150 for years 10 to 14 for a total of $750, compared to $600; $200 for years 15 to 19 for a total of $1,000, compared to $850; $250 for years 20 to 24 for a total of $1,250, compared to $1,000; $300 for years 25 to 29 for a total of $1,500, compared to $1,250; $350 for years 30 to 34 for a total of $1,750, compared to $1,500; $400 for years 35 to 39 for a total of $2,000, compared to $1,750; and $500 of years 40 and over.
The board asked at the last meeting for Bryan to show them how the total proposed payout would compare the current one.
After seeing that the proposed longevity pay total would be $5,000 and the current total is $4,190, the board voted to approve the new scale.
In other business, the board:
- approved a bid of $250 to Mary Greene to manage the concessions at Brightwell Sports Complex. Greene ran them last year, but put in a lower bid this year because the popcorn machine and snow cone machine need repaired. Plus she would like to get a small ice machine.
- approved a bid of $2,235 to Mineral Area Office Supply for three new receipt printers for Desloge City Hall.
- approved a bid of $459.98 to Walmart for two city hall printers.
- approved a bid of $10,619 for equipment for the Desloge Fire Department from various retailers. The equipment includes two sets of turn-out gear, nozzles, hoses, three pairs of boots, four helmets, and gas masks. This came under the $10,900 that was budgeted.
- approved a livestock and fowl permit of six chickens to Elizabeth Welker.
- approved the following holidays for 2021 when the actual holiday falls on the weekend: Monday, July 5; Thursday, Dec. 23; and Friday, Dec. 31.
- approved moving next month’s board meeting to March 15 to accommodate the city clerk and chief deputy clerk attending an institute.
- approved shutting down Lincoln Street from Oak Street to Chestnut Street on May 7 from 4-9 p.m. for the Desloge Chamber of Commerce’s Block Party.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.