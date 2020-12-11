Desloge tries out solar lights

The City of Desloge is starting a project that will help the city become a little greener.
The city is putting up 11 solar street lights in the Riverview Estates subdivision and three in the dog park.
“For me, I think the biggest thing that I like is the idea of being a little more green and reserving resources,” City Administrator Dan Bryan said, “and just thinking of new options and not just being bound to one type of power source.”
Public Works Director Jason Harris first presented the solar option to the Board of Aldermen during its August meeting. He did more research on cost estimates for the September meeting and the board approved the bid of 14 solar lights for $51,000 to Go Green Solar Lighting in the St. Louis area.
They wanted to choose an option close to home just in case they are in need of service or parts.
“We tried to get as local as possible,” Bryan said.
The solar lighting will be a higher cost upfront, he said, but will start bringing a return on investment in about four years.
The city had originally budgeted $10,000 for the project when they were planning to go with Ameren.
Harris said each solar light will cost $3,503 plus freight. For a street light powered by Ameren, he said, it would be $29 per light each month, which is about $4,000 a year just in lighting fees, plus installation fees.
According to Bryan, the city spends about $44,000 a year on lighting.
After the initial fee, the solar lights will just require batteries, which last about eight years and cost $246, according to Harris. Each pole has two batteries, which allow for backup if there is a few days without sunshine.
“If we had a blackout situation, these lights can run three to five days if you didn't have any sun,” Harris explained. “So this neighborhood always should always be lit even during power outages.”
The lights will also have motion sensors, which means they won’t run at 100% all the time.
“What I like about these poles (is) that ability to dim down and save that power when you don't have activity,” Bryan said. “It gives your battery a better life. It's a little more friendly to the neighborhood when you don't have the bright light all the time.”
Going solar will also provide more flexibility when it comes to the placement of the lights.
“(Before) we were kind of bound by keeping costs down, positioning the lights where there's already electric available from Amren,” Bryan said.
They plan to place the lights at every intersection and on the midlines.
Harris said it will also save on unforeseen costs associated with installation underground.
“With St. Francois County having all the rock we have, you don't know what you're going run into,” he said.
Setting up the solar lights is much easier and quicker with just having to set up a base and put up the lights, which means the residents of Riverview will be seeing their street lights turn on much earlier.
“This is going to be kind of our testing grounds for placements in other parts of the town,” Harris said.
