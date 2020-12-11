Desloge tries out solar lights

The City of Desloge is starting a project that will help the city become a little greener.

The city is putting up 11 solar street lights in the Riverview Estates subdivision and three in the dog park.

“For me, I think the biggest thing that I like is the idea of being a little more green and reserving resources,” City Administrator Dan Bryan said, “and just thinking of new options and not just being bound to one type of power source.”

Public Works Director Jason Harris first presented the solar option to the Board of Aldermen during its August meeting. He did more research on cost estimates for the September meeting and the board approved the bid of 14 solar lights for $51,000 to Go Green Solar Lighting in the St. Louis area.

They wanted to choose an option close to home just in case they are in need of service or parts.

“We tried to get as local as possible,” Bryan said.

The solar lighting will be a higher cost upfront, he said, but will start bringing a return on investment in about four years.

The city had originally budgeted $10,000 for the project when they were planning to go with Ameren.