Desloge welcomes new mayor, aldermen

During their meeting on Monday, the Desloge Board of Aldermen certified last week’s election results and welcomed the three new members and new mayor.
After his swearing in, David Shaw made the switch from an alderman seat to the mayor’s seat.
In his first comments as mayor, Shaw expressed gratitude to the citizens of Desloge and the new aldermen for stepping up. He also thanked outgoing, longtime aldermen Chris Gremminger and Jerry Hulsey for their exceptional leadership and helping to educate him.
“I've been very proud to have served on the same committee,” Shaw said.
“So I'm nervous as hell on this thing,” he continued, “and I'll probably make a bunch of stupid mistakes and faux pas at the beginning. But please bear with me and hopefully we'll get better as time goes by.”
John Wigger, Kelly Farkas, and Terry Cole were sworn in as the new aldermen.
Wigger takes over for Shaw in Ward 1 and Farkas for Gremminger in Ward 2. Cole defeated Hulsey in Ward 3’s contested race.
In reorganization, Cole was appointed as the board president. Wigger and Shaw were appointed to the Planning and Zoning Committee, Farkas to the Library Board, and Alvin Sutton, Shaw, and Cole to the Budget Committee.
The new members were acclimated fairly quickly with a full agenda during the meeting.
As for the Evergreen Street sewer project, City Administrator Dan Bryan informed the board that they went ahead and extended the line out the extra 60 or 70 feet for the resident.
“Unfortunately, the thing we didn't realize at first was we had to put another manhole in, so overall cost was about $2,000 to finish out that stretch,” he said. “But it's done. There's some landscaping to do. Park Hills said they're going to come back and take a look at. And then Jason (Harris) had mentioned that we are going to have to re-dredge a ditch down through that alley this summer.”
Bryan also gave the board an update on the State Street improvements. He said the project is moving along and Insituform has started the process of looking at the sewer lines with a camera before they start the work on the lines.
The project will take about four months. Instead of starting in the summer and overlapping with the start of school, Bryan said, they have decided to start earlier, so it will overlap with the end of school.
“Because if we wait later, then we're going to be doing asphalt work and trying to balance the traffic and the school traffic and things like this,” he explained. “So I figured it was better served to start early and deal with the deconstruction of things and tear-up versus trying to do some final touches.”
In a special meeting on March 29, the board made several decisions for the project. According to the meeting notes, the board approved the bid from Lappe Cement Finishing or $1,830,120.20 for the project.
Bryan said they have $1,750,000 in the special project fund that can be used for the improvements. The board also agreed to use $100,000 from the transportation fund to cover asphalt work and striping for the project and $300,000 from the stormwater fund for stormwater improvements.
As far as the sewer goes for the project, Bryan said during the special meeting that it would cost $200,000 to replace the entire sewer pipe.
So the board approved $129,902.05 to Insituform to improve the infrastructure of the sewer without having to replace it.
In Monday’s meeting, Bryan also presented the board with cost estimates for improvements to Jackson Street and stormwater improvements on Roosevelt and Madison Streets. He asked the members if they wanted to include these projects in next year’s budget or hold off on them.
According to Cochran Engineering, the project on Jackson Street will cost $848,274.
“Probably the worst street in the city,” Bryan said. “There's a lot to be done with that. This would include sidewalk on one side. It would also include tying in some sidewalk with a pedestrian bridge over the WPA Creek and tying into the city park.”
Cochran said the improvements on Roosevelt and Madison would cost $519,461.19.
The transportation fund has about $1.1 million in it now, Bryan said, and there is $1.3 million in the stormwater fund.
Sutton said both projects are long overdue.
The board agreed to put both projects into next year’s budget.
In other business, the board:
Approved an ordinance granting a conditional use permit for property at 207 South State Street for an automotive repair service.
Denied an ordinance granting a conditional use permit for property at 911 North Desloge Drive for a kennel after the Planning and Zoning Committee recommended it be denied.
Approved a livestock permit for Susan Rosinki for her pet pot belly pig. She plans to move to 702 North Grant Street. The pig will live inside and have a fenced yard.
Approved the change of signatures on bank accounts to Shaw and Cole.
Tabled a discussion about pool rates and park rentals because Parks and Rec Director Jake LaHay was sick.
Approved the hiring of a part-time, temporary solid waste employee.
Approved the purchase of four attachments – snow push, broom, counterweight set, and landscaping bucket – for about $11,000 for the Street Department’s skid steer. The money will come out of the $42,000 that is left after the purchase of the skid steer and the sale of the tractor.
