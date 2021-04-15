Desloge welcomes new mayor, aldermen

The new members were acclimated fairly quickly with a full agenda during the meeting.

As for the Evergreen Street sewer project, City Administrator Dan Bryan informed the board that they went ahead and extended the line out the extra 60 or 70 feet for the resident.

“Unfortunately, the thing we didn't realize at first was we had to put another manhole in, so overall cost was about $2,000 to finish out that stretch,” he said. “But it's done. There's some landscaping to do. Park Hills said they're going to come back and take a look at. And then Jason (Harris) had mentioned that we are going to have to re-dredge a ditch down through that alley this summer.”

Bryan also gave the board an update on the State Street improvements. He said the project is moving along and Insituform has started the process of looking at the sewer lines with a camera before they start the work on the lines.

The project will take about four months. Instead of starting in the summer and overlapping with the start of school, Bryan said, they have decided to start earlier, so it will overlap with the end of school.