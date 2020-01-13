The Farmington City Council met in regular session Thursday evening in the basement of Long Memorial Hall to deal with several issues.
A final plat was approved for the proposed Pine Trails Subdivision. The property is the former Presbyterian Children’s Farm that extends from the end of Pine Street to Schwartz Road and comprises about 166 acres.
Part of Pine Trails Subdivision will be developed as the Dogwood Villas. The villas will be a Planned Unit Subdivision with multi-unit residences and the zoning was changed from R-1: Single Family Residential to R-4: General Residential zoning.
A resident of John David Drive whose property borders the new development expressed concerns about the change in zoning.
“[My] concern was if you made it R4, you can put a big apartment building there,” he said. “The Planning and Zoning Committee said the Koppeises expressed a desire to not go more than three stories high and to have no more than four units per place. I still have a concern about apartment buildings. Three stories is pretty high to me, my big concern is we don’t want to have a big apartment building put in behind my house.”
Development Services Director Tim Porter address the resident’s concerns about the property.
“Councilor Joyce, who is a member of our Planning and Zoning Commission asked for language included in the planning and development that did restrict the overall height of the buildings to three stories,” he said. “Other language in the planning and development that staff asked for … limited the amount of buildings. These are going to be condominium-style buildings. They also asked for the size to be from single villa-style homes to no more than four dwelling units per building.”
Joe Koppeis, the owner and developer of Pine Trails Subdivision and Dogwood Villas, also assured the council that would not happen.
“The [Planned Unit Development] section will not have any three-story buildings in it at all,” he said. “It’s all intended to be single-story, possibly there will be a two-story. The three-story will be in the apartment area that is on the other end. They will not back up against any existing residential.”
After the meeting, Koppeis noted that he looked forward to finally beginning the development on the property.
“We have the final plat recorded, [we are] going to get bids out for roads and improvements, and hopefully pushing dirt by the end of March,” he said. “The first phase will be the condominiums, and then 50 single-family lots. Those two will hopefully have lots ready to sell a year from now.”
During the public participation section of the meeting, a resident addressed the city about the cancellation of the walking club at the civic center. City Administrator Greg Beavers explained the reasons behind the cancellation.
“We eliminated the Walking Club entirely primarily because we didn’t have a lot of participants in it … and a number of the club didn’t respect the limits on their membership,” he said. “They were using the weight rooms and things like that. It wasn’t my personal observation, it was the director at the time. A lot of people were abusing it, so we did away with it.”
Beavers promised that the city will look into reconsidering the program.
“We run all of those policy changes through the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, … we will put that on the agenda, and I will have [them] call you back,” he said.
During the Public Services Report, Beavers gave an update on the skating rink located next to the Farmington Public Library.
“There have been about 6,000 skate rentals thus far,” he said. “It seems to be pretty popular. There’s not a lot of signs of tapering off. In February I think it will taper off some, but that’s a lot of visitors downtown during the holiday season.”
Beavers said that the plan is to have the rink open until the end of February.
Mayor Larry Forsythe added, “Sounds good, I knew it would be a hit.”
During the mayor’s comments section, Forsythe noted some issues that will be coming up in the near future.
“Ward III councilman Greg Hampton, due to illness, will not be seeking reelection,” he said. “I’ve asked [Councilman] Wayne [Linnenbringer] to check around with some of his people in Ward III and see who will be interested. If they want to be a councilor, it’s a nice job, it’s a fulfilling job, I’ve been doing this for quite a while. I do not have one regret at all after 25 years, and I appreciate people keep voting me in.”
Forsythe also is looking at having part of Karsch Blvd. dedicated to the memory of a local musician that was famous worldwide.
“Dan Peek was a very unusual person,” he said. “He did a lot of very unusual things. He won a Grammy. He called Farmington his home. He lived on the outside of Farmington.
“After he became a born-again Christian, he moved back here and played at the local coffeehouse. He is buried outside of Farmington at the Zolman Cemetery. There’s not too many people that come from Farmington that have been on the Bob Hope Show or met the president. I would like to dedicate a section of Karsch Blvd. in his memory. His wife, who lives in California now, has given me support and she will be writing a letter and we will be starting a petition to give 100 names [to the Missouri Department of Transportation].”
right on for recognizing Peek
