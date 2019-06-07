Dinkins' bill signed by Parson Thursday

A bill sponsored by State Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis, which modifies provisions on the killing of feral hogs was signed by Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday.
House Bill 655 was proposed by Dinkins in January and essentially clarifies statute wording on who has the authority to kill feral hogs on a property.
It has already been determined that landowners have the legal right to kill feral hogs on their property. The required clarification was the law's reference to the “landowner’s agent” who is also allowed to kill hogs on a property. The term was being interpreted in different ways by different agencies and property owners, which was causing issues.
Dinkins explained that some conservation agents were interpreting the law differently. Some thought that written permission was required to abate the hogs and some of the conservation agents thought it had to be someone from their agency to take care of the problem.
“We clearly defined what a landowner’s agent is so we can allow other individuals to [help landowners with feral hogs on their properties],” Dinkins explained. “They don’t have to have written permission.”
Under Dinkins’ bill, any person who has permission from a landowner to be present on the landowner's property can kill or trap feral hogs.
The issue was brought to Dinkins’ attention by landowners earlier this year.
“I know one gentleman from Iron County who actually came up to testify on the bill,” said Dinkins.
She went on to explain that the man and his father lease about 500 acres where they run cattle. Parts of their land stretch from Iron County to Madison County and some of the land is also in Reynolds County. With land in multiple counties, a landowner has to deal with multiple agencies.
“Different conservation agents were making different determinations,” said Dinkins in regard to interpretations of the previous law’s text. “The [Iron County men] were having trouble protecting their cattle because of the way the different conservation agents interpreted the law.
“So they needed to be able to go out and shoot those hogs and ensure their land wasn’t being destroyed."
Feral hogs are a major issue in Missouri’s rural communities.
“A lot of farmers are having their properties completely destroyed by these hogs,” said Dinkins. “They can uproot a lot of ground in one night. They usually come out at night and just uproot everything.”
The destruction caused by the hogs can be very costly to farmers whose livelihoods depend on their land.
“In many cases, farmers have just planted crops or they've got hay they’re going to need to cut and [the hogs] will root it all up,” Dinkins mentioned. “The farmers will then have to completely disc the land and start all over again.”
Now that the bill has the governor’s signature, it’s ready to take effect on Aug. 28.
