Dinkins serves as temporary speaker Wednesday

State Rep. Chris Dinkins was honored to be selected to serve as the temporary speaker for the 102nd General Assembly as the Missouri House of Representatives opened the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday.

Dinkins and her colleagues in the House were officially sworn in during a ceremony Wednesday in the Missouri State Capitol. Before selecting the incoming speaker to serve for the 102nd General Assembly, Dinkins was nominated to serve as the temporary speaker, guiding the speaker selection process from the dais until a speaker had been chosen.

Speaking before the chamber, Dinkins told her colleagues of how her grandfather and his experiences in World War II, and how it ultimately inspired her to serve.

“It was during World War II that he endured unspeakable horrors as a prisoner of war at the Berga concentration camp. But even as he suffered in ways most of us cannot imagine his commitment to service never wavered and his belief in the greatness of our nation never faded,” said Dinkins, R-Lesterville. “My grandfather’s story and his love for our country and our state encouraged me to pursue a life of service. And today, with each decision I make I think about the dedication and the perseverance of Americans like my grandfather and I’m inspired to work even hard to serve our state and our nation.”

Dinkins encouraged her colleagues to continue working to serve their constituents to the best of their abilities and find common ground to do what is best and what is right for the state.

With Dinkins at the dais, the members of the House then elected State Rep. Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, to serve as House Speaker, and State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, to serve as Speaker Pro Tem.

Dinkins was first elected to her position in the House in February 2018 for a special election, and was re-elected in 2018, 2020 and 2022. In her time as a state legislator, Dinkins has earned the honor of being both the first woman to serve the 144th House District as well as the one of the only Lakota Sioux to serve in the Missouri legislature.

She takes her place in the Missouri House of Representatives alongside 110 of her Republican colleagues, as well as 52 Democratic members. Dinkins and the other members of the House now await their committee assignments before legislative activity officially begins.