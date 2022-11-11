Dinkins to serve as Caucus chair

State Rep. Chris Dinkins will play a key role in leading the efforts of the Missouri House Republican Caucus when the 102nd General Assembly convenes in January. Dinkins was given overwhelming support by her colleagues to take on the role of Caucus Chair the day after the midterm election that saw House Republicans retain their supermajority.

“I am so honored and thankful that my colleagues have given me their support and trust to help lead the efforts of the Republican Caucus as we continue to advance common sense conservative reforms,” said Dinkins, R-Annapolis. “We have a great leadership team in place and I’m excited to work with them to help advance policy solutions that will address the issues that matter most to Missouri families and businesses.”

As Caucus chair, Dinkins will work with all Republican members to address their needs and the needs of their constituents. The chair is responsible for organizing and managing caucus meetings and providing workshops and training that will allow members to better serve their districts. A priority for Dinkins is to modernize the programs utilized by members to provide constituent services.

Dinkins was first elected to the House in a special election during 2018, and was re-elected by her constituents on November 6, 2018 and again in 2020 and 2022. She represents the 144th House District, which includes Iron, Reynolds, Wayne, Washington, Shannon, Madison, and Bollinger Counties. Dinkins was previously part of the House Leadership team during the 100th General Assembly when she served as the House Majority Caucus Secretary.