Director Elliott resigns from SFCHC

Citing concern for her family, Amber Elliott is resigning her position as the director of the St. Francois County Health Center.

Elliott confirmed on Wednesday that she turned in her one-month notice on Friday. Her last day will be Nov. 20.

“I've accepted a position somewhere else that's better for my family,” Elliott said. “The demand of the job is very high and has been very grueling on my family. My number one job is to be a mom. So I've accepted another job that will be more conducive to my family.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On top of the long hours that take her away from her family, the schools have been concerned for her kids’ safety, she said. She has two small children.

“I just can't justify that,” she explained. “I have to keep my kids safe. So unfortunately, it has been very difficult on my family. Like I said, my family's the number one thing.”

Elliott, who has been at the health center for five years, has been the director since January, a couple of months before the pandemic hit the Parkland. She said it was a difficult decision to leave.

“They do a great job,” she added. “The staff here is amazing, and I'm very, very sad to be leaving this position. But it strictly is, again, for the betterment of my family.”

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 17 Angry 3

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.