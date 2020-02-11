DNR approves $50,000 grant for Bonne Terre

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program (SCEAP) grant to Bonne Terre to evaluate its wastewater system.
The SCEAP grants help small communities cover engineering costs involved in evaluating wastewater systems for areas of improvement.
Bonne Terre will use the $50,000 to fund its wastewater system evaluation, which is designed to identify improvements needed to continue reliable service to customers and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes.
City Administrator Shawn Kay said the city’s clay tile lines were probably installed more than 75 years ago, are assuredly compromised, and are letting in an inordinate amount of rainwater that tends to tax the wastewater system.
“The system is riddled with cracks,” he said recently. “A few cracks, there’s not much of a problem. But 500 of them, and you have a problem. Especially if you have a period of heavy rain.”
Kay said the four inches of rain that fell about three weeks ago resulted in processing a million gallons of wastewater a day, "and that doesn't include what is diverted to the storm ponds." Anything diverted to the storm ponds must be brought back through the plant for treatment after the rain event is over.
You have free articles remaining.
He said whether it’s stormwater or wastewater, whatever is in the pipes is treated the same, at great cost to the city’s system and electric bill.
The project should be complete by July 2021.
The director of DNR’s Division of Environmental Quality, Ed Galbraith, said in addition to Bonne Terre, the town of Willow Springs also received a $50,000 grant.
“Water and wastewater systems are essential parts of a community’s infrastructure that help support its health and economic vitality,” said Galbraith. “Through this grant, these two communities can identify improvements that are needed now and plan for future needs.”
The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.