DNR approves $50,000 grant for Bonne Terre

Bonne Terre Wastewater Manager Caleb Politte tests the amp draw on a pump at the station on Berry Road. The city received a $50,000 DNR grant to evaluate its wastewater system.

 SARAH HAAS, Daily Journal

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program (SCEAP) grant to Bonne Terre to evaluate its wastewater system.

The SCEAP grants help small communities cover engineering costs involved in evaluating wastewater systems for areas of improvement.

Bonne Terre will use the $50,000 to fund its wastewater system evaluation, which is designed to identify improvements needed to continue reliable service to customers and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes.

City Administrator Shawn Kay said the city’s clay tile lines were probably installed more than 75 years ago, are assuredly compromised, and are letting in an inordinate amount of rainwater that tends to tax the wastewater system.

“The system is riddled with cracks,” he said recently. “A few cracks, there’s not much of a problem. But 500 of them, and you have a problem. Especially if you have a period of heavy rain.”

Kay said the four inches of rain that fell about three weeks ago resulted in processing a million gallons of wastewater a day, "and that doesn't include what is diverted to the storm ponds." Anything diverted to the storm ponds must be brought back through the plant for treatment after the rain event is over.

He said whether it’s stormwater or wastewater, whatever is in the pipes is treated the same, at great cost to the city’s system and electric bill.

The project should be complete by July 2021.

The director of DNR’s Division of Environmental Quality, Ed Galbraith, said in addition to Bonne Terre, the town of Willow Springs also received a $50,000 grant.

“Water and wastewater systems are essential parts of a community’s infrastructure that help support its health and economic vitality,” said Galbraith. “Through this grant, these two communities can identify improvements that are needed now and plan for future needs.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

