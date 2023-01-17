 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DNR awards $50,000 to Viburnum

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Viburnum to evaluate the city’s wastewater system.

The department’s Clean Water Engineering Report Grant program offers funding to small communities for wastewater engineering costs incurred during preparation of a facility plan report. The city will use the grant to develop the report, intended to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable services to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in June 2024.

“Infrastructure such as wastewater systems are crucial to every community,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Through this grant, we can help cities like Viburnum identify the changes needed to maintain and improve their wastewater systems, which in turn will help protect public and environmental health and support the local economy.”

The department is committed to helping Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/water/business-industry-other-entities/financial-opportunities/financial-assistance-center.

