DNR warns of algae blooms in waterways

As people head out to enjoy the outdoors this summer, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources wants everyone to stay safe by being aware of possible harmful algae blooms in Missouri waterways. It is important to know what harmful algae blooms are, how to identify them and understand the potential health risks both to people and their pets.

Harmful algae blooms are clusters of cyanobacteria, often referred to as blue-green algae, that can grow in lakes, ponds and slow-moving or pooled streams. Cyanobacteria are capable of producing dangerous toxins that can cause illness and even death in people and animals. While they typically appear during summer and early fall, harmful algae blooms can occur any time of year.

Cyanobacteria are naturally occurring, but can form blooms when there is an abundance of nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, in a waterbody. Blooms are commonly described as looking like pea soup or spilled green paint. They may form a thick foam or scum on the water’s surface, though cyanobacteria can be present without forming surface scum.