The city of Desloge is continuing to move forward as a growing community with the new dog park set to open soon.
What will be called the Desloge Community Dog Park at Walnut and Wilson Streets has been well in the making since 2018 and has been slowly put together solely funded by donation and fundraiser dollars.
The opening of the dog park will be at noon Monday, and everyone from Desloge and surrounding communities, including donors and investors, are welcome to bring their “fur babies” to be a part of the opening.
City Administrator Dan Bryan said he wanted to complete this project by purchasing all materials needed with fundraiser and donation dollars when he first approached the Board of Aldermen and Parks and Recreation Director Terry Cole about the project.
“We were able to accomplish that goal,” said Bryan. “Initially, the cost to purchase outright all equipment surpassed the $50,000 amount, and we were able to reduce those costs considerably when we approached one of our donors to design and build the agility equipment for the parks.”
Bryan went on to explain that the Potosi Correctional Center and its Missouri Vocational Enterprises metal factory fabricated “some amazing pieces at the fraction of the cost."
“Terry and I visited all three local prisons and talked to their offender organizations,” said Bryan. “We shared our vision of the park, showed proposed layouts, agility pieces for each park and a materials lists with projected costs, and each prison jumped on board without question.”
You have free articles remaining.
“The dog park has been on my vision board since I was hired,” said Bryan.
He went on to say that before approaching the board, Bryan stopped a man who was walking his dog and asked him his thoughts on the city providing a dog park, and the man loved the idea. Since then the project for putting together a community dog park has taken off.
Bryan said that one reason he is excited for the dog park is because it is what the residents of Desloge and surrounding communities wanted.
“Let’s face it, some [people] no longer have children or have chosen fur babies in life, and they are excited to have a place to take their dog, visit with like-minded pet owners and have a vested interest to keep the park in great shape.”
Bryan said he feels that people from surrounding communities will want to visit the dog park which is exactly what the city of Desloge wants, and that is why the name is the Desloge Community Dog Park.
“It is great to be able to provide an amenity within the city that people feel they had a say in, and can be prideful to enjoy it for many years to come,” said Bryan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.