Downtown Bonne Terre pursuing grant for downtown

Business and property owners in Bonne Terre’s downtown business district are working together, writing letters of support for a grant meant to revitalize the old commercial section with new sidewalks and lamp posts. The project would run from Long to Division streets, along School Street.
The Transportation Alternative Program grant application is offered through the Missouri Department of Transportation. Awarded projects will be funded with a maximum 80% federal funds and require a minimum 20% local match. A project must seek a minimum of $100,000 of federal reimbursement. The maximum federal reimbursement is $400,000.
The Bonne Terre City Council has given their show of support of this grant and have agreed to handle the matching portion of the grant. In addition, there will be a resolution from the city in support of the project.
“As part of the application process, we need letters of support from the community, businesses and property owners,” read a letter sent to members of the Bonne Terre Downtown Property Owners Association. “Some examples have been attached and we, the board, believe a focus within the letters, on mom and pop businesses and the struggles through the Covid Pandemic, and how a facelift of the downtown area would be a great benefit to not only the community, but to those of us who have poured our hearts into our businesses and community through it all.”
City Administrator Shawn Kay said he asked Cochran Engineering of Farmington for a general estimate for engineering so a target number could be submitted with the grant application.
“I think it’s a fantastic project, to be able to upgrade a section of School (Street) and (Highway 47) so it’s ADA accessible,” Kay said. “I don’t believe at this time we’d be able to fund this project without the help of the TAP grant.”
Anyone wishing to write a letter of support should mail it by Jan. 22, addressed to Bonne Terre Mayor Brandon Hubbard, to 118 N. Allen St., Bonne Terre MO 63628, or email to cityadmin@BonneTerre.net
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.