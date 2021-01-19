Downtown Bonne Terre pursuing grant for downtown

Business and property owners in Bonne Terre’s downtown business district are working together, writing letters of support for a grant meant to revitalize the old commercial section with new sidewalks and lamp posts. The project would run from Long to Division streets, along School Street.

The Transportation Alternative Program grant application is offered through the Missouri Department of Transportation. Awarded projects will be funded with a maximum 80% federal funds and require a minimum 20% local match. A project must seek a minimum of $100,000 of federal reimbursement. The maximum federal reimbursement is $400,000.

The Bonne Terre City Council has given their show of support of this grant and have agreed to handle the matching portion of the grant. In addition, there will be a resolution from the city in support of the project.

