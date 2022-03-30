Dudley announces run for SFC prosecutor

Attorney Blake Dudley officially announced his candidacy for the position of St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney on Wednesday afternoon.

Dudley has filed as a Republican candidate. He will face incumbent Melissa Gilliam, who also filed as a Republican, in the August Primary.

“This decision is not one I made lightly,” he stated in his press release.

Dudley grew up in St. Louis, graduating from Ladue High School in 1988. He attended the University of Kansas where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 1992. He went on to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law, receiving his Juris Doctorate degree in 1995. He received his law license in October 1995.

“I am an avid supporter of the Second Amendment, and support legal gun ownership and possession. Accordingly, I am a member of the National Rifle Association,” Dudley said.

He lives just outside Farmington, but has previously lived in Park Hills and Desloge. He is engaged to be married.

Dudley started his legal career as an assistant prosecutor of St. Francois County 26 years ago.

“Unlike today, at that time, it was simply expected that to serve this community, you would become a member of it. So, I moved here from my family’s home in St. Louis.

“I was welcomed as a part of a new family of judges, lawyers, clerks and law enforcement officers. The judges and lawyers taught me the finer points of the law and the decorum of the courtroom.

“The clerks taught me better manners. And, the law enforcement officers exemplified for me the meaning of loyalty, sacrifice and service. This community brought me into their homes. We celebrated our victories and consoled each other in our losses.”

In his three years with the prosecutor’s office, he said he tried many jury trials.

“I looked into the eyes of countless victims of all types of crime,” he said. “As a prosecutor should, I advocated for these victims, both in and out of the courtroom.

“I helped create a countywide joint task force to address domestic violence, and became a board member of the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council. To help give our victims a voice, I guest lectured at the police academy on investigating and reporting in domestic crimes.”

He said today, he is an established and experienced private attorney, based in Farmington, practicing law throughout Southeast Missouri.

“I have maintained a 26-year relationship providing free advice and services to the staff and residents of the women’s shelter in Bonne Terre,” he said. “In the past year, I have also held a contract with the Missouri Children’s Division, pursuing various litigation in order to give stability and permanency to children throughout our court circuit.

“For the past 23 years, I have worked with Legal Services of Southern Missouri to provide free legal services to indigent needy persons throughout our region. Having accomplished many of my personal goals in private practice, I can now give back to this community that embraced me.”

He said for quite some time, he has been approached by members of the community, colleagues and crime victims “about the continuing erosion of trust and respect between the public and the Prosecutor’s Office.

“However, it was not until after I had spent hours seeking out additional perspectives, opinions and concerns, that I decided that I must act to attempt to repair this fractured relationship. The risks and consequences of this dysfunction are too dire to ignore.”

He said he seeks the return of trust and respect between the prosecuting attorney, law enforcement, the courts and the public.

“Only by working together effectively can we provide safety for our community and justice for our victims. I ask that you help me work toward our common goal by supporting me, Blake Dudley, for Prosecuting Attorney of St. Francois County.”

