Dugal to run for assessor

Eric Dugal has announced his candidacy on the Republican ticket for St. Francois County assessor due to the retirement of the current officeholder Dan Ward.
Dugal, 41, considers his 16 years of experience working in the assessor’s office as a major qualification.
“I have worked in the assessor’s office throughout the last two decades and during my time here our county has seen extensive growth and expansion,” he said.
With his length of time in the assessor’s office, Dugal considers it an asset to have worked with officials with such diverse outlooks as Dan Ward (D) and his predecessors Damon Black (D) and Curt Boyer (R).
“Over the last 16 years I have had the opportunity to work with an incredible group of people who have played an instrumental role in preparing me to serve the people of St. Francois County as assessor,” he said.
During his tenure in the assessor’s office Dugal has worked as both a residential and commercial field appraiser and holds certificates in Income Based Property Evaluation and Real Property Appraisal.
Dugal is a resident of Bonne Terre and a graduate of North County High School. He is the son of Betty Dugal and the late Bill Dugal. His wife Donna is a nurse at BJC Parkland Health Center. They have two children — William, 15, who is a freshman at North County High School and Keersten, 14, who attends Special Acres State School in Park Hills.
Dugal and family attend Harvest Christian Centre in Park Hills. He is a member of St. Francois County Conservative Club, Bonne Terre Masonic Lodge, Farmington Elks and the Leadbelt Golf Club.
“With your support I would be honored to serve as your St. Francois County assessor,” he said.
