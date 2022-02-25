Easter to run for SFC Circuit Clerk

Elaine Easter formally announced that she is running for the office of St. Francois County Circuit Clerk as a Republican in the August Primary.

“With the support of my husband along with our family and friends, I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Circuit Clerk,” she said.

Easter has worked in the Circuit Clerk’s Office for 26 years in various capacities.

“I began my career as a clerk in accounting and juvenile while assisting with civil and criminal cases,” she said. “I then had the opportunity to transfer to probate where I worked seven years before returning to the civil division when the courts consolidated.

"My current title is Court Program specialist. I have the responsibility of overseeing the accuracy of court records by running reports and ensure data is correct. In addition, I am the jury management clerk plus co-manager of the office which allows me to work directly with the circuit clerk. In 2017, I accepted the invitation to become a member of the Juvenile Case Processing Faculty. This provided me the opportunity to teach court clerks in the state of Missouri the fundamentals of processing juvenile cases.”

The lifelong resident of St. Francois County lives in Farmington, is the daughter of the late Russell and Rose King, wife of David L. Easter and has three children, Andrea Slaner, Marie Kurtz and David Easter, Jr. She has four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

“I enjoy my job and wish to continue serving the citizens of St. Francois County as the next circuit clerk,” she said. “This experience and the knowledge I have obtained from working most of the positions in the office makes me the better candidate for the Circuit Clerk of St. Francois County. If elected, I will maintain the integrity and honesty of the office by upholding the state statutes pertaining to the Office of the Circuit Clerk. I will provide courteous and friendly service to all citizens of St Francois County.”

If elected, one of Easter’s goals is to become a Passport Acceptance Agency. “During COVID the office stopped providing passport and I feel it’s a service that is needed in this area.”

Easter is hoping that by January 2023 she can unlock the doors to the office and let the public come into the reception areas.

“I’m going to continue with what Vicki Weible is doing,” she said. “We are going to be a pilot court for the new Show-Me Courts civil program starting this year. I would like to focus a bit more on the new clerk training when we get a new clerk in and improve some overall communication with the public. I’m willing to take on new challenges mandated by the courts.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of St. Francois County.”

For more information email her at elaineeaster4cc@yahoo.com or find her campaign page on Facebook.

