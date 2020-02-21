Ebner runs for sheriff

Another candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for sheriff of St. Francois County.
Farmington resident Don Ebner, 68, is announcing that he will run as a Republican for the chief law enforcement officer of the county. Ebner retired from the City of St. Louis Police Department after serving 20 years from 1972-1993.
“I grew up in the city of St. Louis,” he said. “I joined the St. Louis Police Department, they had a tuition reimbursement program. After I went off of probation the first year, they allowed me to go to college and paid for the tuition.”
Ebner has a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Maryville University and a Master’s Degree from Webster University with a dual major in Public Administration and Human Relations.
“Which at the time helped me with my career and with promotions,” he said. “At the eight-year mark I was made sergeant. At the time, I was one of the youngest sergeants in the department.”
As an acting commander, Ebner revised the whole 911 operations for the department. After being promoted to lieutenant, he became a watch commander and then transferred to prisoner processing.
“That gave me a pretty good understanding of how it works when you incarcerate people and what their needs are,” he said. “Sometimes they come in pretty agitated.”
Ebner then went to work for as an executive aide for Clarence Harmon who at the time was the secretary for the Board of Police Commissioners. When Harmon was promoted to chief of police, he kept Ebner as his executive aide, similar to a chief of staff position.
Retiring in 1993, Ebner became a Novell Network engineer working for IBM and McDonnell-Douglas Technical Services. He later lived in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands where he owned a shipping company and then later a rental company until moving back to the states.
While working in a political campaign in 2018, Ebner started hearing some stories about the St. Francois County Jail that disturbed him.
“I verified some of the stories,” he said. “I found that there had been a civil lawsuit filed against the sheriff’s department over [a] death. I got a copy of that lawsuit and read it. I was shocked and I was hoping that most of it wasn’t true. I was subsequently told that those allegations were true.
“That was what triggered me to run for sheriff. I really believe with my experience, my education and my fortitude, I could get into the sheriff’s department and reorganize the jail, and put some professional policies in place and make sure we are complying not just with those professional policies but also state law in how we treat people in jail.”
Ebner’s intention is to start with the jail by putting in professional written policies, training the employees and then turning to the rest of the department and doing the same thing.
“The policies that I would put in for the rest of the department would be designed to seek accreditation,” he said. “In the state there is only one accredited sheriff’s department, that being Jefferson County. My rationale is that if I can get the department accredited, it proves that it’s an excellent agency, it will reduce the risk of lawsuits and it should decrease the liability insurance.”
Promoting treatment programs for addicts that the department will encounter, Ebner also wants to help encourage the drug court to divert people from prisons into a program.
“The drug court has a lot of clout, because if they fail there, they go to prison,” he said. “We can do everything we can to help them to get off it.”
Employee benefits and compensation are also concerns that Ebner is worried about.
“I found out that they hadn’t been getting cost of living increases like the other county departments have,” he said. “I would make sure we take care of the employees so that they don’t have to buy their own guns, uniforms and badges.
“It looked to me that time had passed the sheriff’s department by, and it’s in need of a refresh and update.”
Ebner and his wife, Sharon Hyll have two sons, John and Mike, and five grandchildren.
Also running on the Republican ticket are Tim Harris and Sheriff Dan Bullock.
