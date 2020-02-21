Ebner runs for sheriff

Ebner then went to work for as an executive aide for Clarence Harmon who at the time was the secretary for the Board of Police Commissioners. When Harmon was promoted to chief of police, he kept Ebner as his executive aide, similar to a chief of staff position.

Retiring in 1993, Ebner became a Novell Network engineer working for IBM and McDonnell-Douglas Technical Services. He later lived in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands where he owned a shipping company and then later a rental company until moving back to the states.

While working in a political campaign in 2018, Ebner started hearing some stories about the St. Francois County Jail that disturbed him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I verified some of the stories,” he said. “I found that there had been a civil lawsuit filed against the sheriff’s department over [a] death. I got a copy of that lawsuit and read it. I was shocked and I was hoping that most of it wasn’t true. I was subsequently told that those allegations were true.

“That was what triggered me to run for sheriff. I really believe with my experience, my education and my fortitude, I could get into the sheriff’s department and reorganize the jail, and put some professional policies in place and make sure we are complying not just with those professional policies but also state law in how we treat people in jail.”