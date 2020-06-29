Eight more COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are 103 active cases in the county, 97 of which are associated with the Missouri Department of Corrections outbreaks.

The total number of cases is 152 since March 22.

The health center reported outbreaks in the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre on June 19 and the Farmington Correctional Center (FCC) on June 25.

According to the health center, FCC is set to begin facility-wide testing this week.

State data on the DOC outbreaks can be found at https://doc.mo.gov/media-center/newsroom/covid-19/data.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported two new cases on Monday. The county now has 21 cases with five active cases.

The Washington County Health Department reported one new case over the weekend, bringing the county's total to 26. There are seven active cases.