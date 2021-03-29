911 center hopes to make 3/8-cent sales tax permanent

St. Francois County Joint Communications Center will be asking voters on April 6 to make permanent the 3/8-cent sales tax they last approved in 2014. The tax generates about $3 million annually for round-the-clock, emergency 911 dispatch services serving St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.
The tax was scheduled to sunset this year, but due to the almost-total loss of the landline-phone tax—a tax whose decline drove the center to pursue the sales tax about seven years ago in the first place — the center relies “100%” on the revenue the 3/8-cent generates, said Director Alan Wells.
“Without it, we couldn’t function, much less progress or keep pace with the increasing technological changes,” Wells said. “When people started getting rid of their landlines and moving to cell phones, we had to go the route of this sales tax. It’s allowed us to accomplish quite a bit, and we’re hoping we’ve sufficiently proven ourselves to the public that’s entrusted us with their dollars. We take that very seriously.”
With 24/7/365 service, Wells pointed out, there are also back-up operations to maintain to ensure services aren’t disrupted, regardless of what emergencies or crises are happening outside the 911 center building in the Park Hills Industrial Park.
Wells started working for the center in 1993, and has seen a lot of changes over the past almost three decades. He is also vice president of Missouri’s 911 Board of Governance.
The renovation of the building at 102 Industrial Dr. was one of the biggest projects to result from the 2014 tax. The original building had been built in the 1990s, and the operation had far outgrown the space in which it was crammed. Brockmiller Construction expanded the footprint with a new addition, gutting and renovating the original portion until the newly-designed building featured better equipment, technological capabilities and space to work efficiently, with a bit of room to grow. The center was rededicated in 2018.
St. Francois County 911 operations have also added services to Ste. Genevieve in 2011 and brought Farmington dispatch services aboard last year, now serving a population of about 90,000 people and taking an average of 350 calls per day. Next-generation technology, a new PowerPhone system, a new computer aided dispatch (CAD) system and “man-down” notification systems have also been added in the past seven years.
Wells said the technology field is ever-changing, though, and an area of concern is in the radio communications network and spectrum.
“It needs attention, which will be a major project because of the changing of technologies and the FCC requiring reduction of frequencies,” Wells said. “They split the frequency bandwidth and they keep narrowing it down, making it harder to do our radio communications broadly across the county.
"We may have to change our whole network and spectrum to a different digital, or some other trunking network. Those are high-dollar. It requires changes in the mobile radios in the squad cars and apparatus, as well as all their handhelds, the whole backbone of infrastructure would have to change. So that’s one area of concern, that we can have clear communications with police, fire and EMS and the response.”
If the 3/8-cent sales tax is not approved to be a permanent funding mechanism, Wells said, the center’s operations “would be put in jeopardy.”
“It would have to revert back to the county commission to see if they could fund it out of general revenues, which they might not be able to sustain the current costs,” he said. “We’re under the sales tax funding mechanism due to the citizens allowing us to move in that direction rather than depend on the landline phone fees.
"We were in financial stress seven years ago, and we don’t want that to happen again.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.