911 center hopes to make 3/8-cent sales tax permanent

"We may have to change our whole network and spectrum to a different digital, or some other trunking network. Those are high-dollar. It requires changes in the mobile radios in the squad cars and apparatus, as well as all their handhelds, the whole backbone of infrastructure would have to change. So that’s one area of concern, that we can have clear communications with police, fire and EMS and the response.”

If the 3/8-cent sales tax is not approved to be a permanent funding mechanism, Wells said, the center’s operations “would be put in jeopardy.”

“It would have to revert back to the county commission to see if they could fund it out of general revenues, which they might not be able to sustain the current costs,” he said. “We’re under the sales tax funding mechanism due to the citizens allowing us to move in that direction rather than depend on the landline phone fees.

"We were in financial stress seven years ago, and we don’t want that to happen again.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.