911 tax passes in SFC

St. Francois County Joint Communications Center can now rely on a stable stream of funding, as voters determined 3,294 votes to 607, or 84% of the vote, to make permanent the 3/8-cent sales tax they last approved in 2014.

The tax annually generates about $3 million for round-the-clock, emergency 911 dispatch services serving St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.

The tax was scheduled to sunset this year, but due to the almost total loss of the landline-phone tax — a tax whose decline drove the center to pursue the sales tax about seven years ago in the first place — the center completely relies on the revenue the 3/8-cent generates.

Director Alan Wells said the victory Tuesday night was a relief.

“That is just so overwhelmingly impressive, what a vote of confidence from the public,” Wells said. “We were fairly confident it would pass, but you never want to take anything for granted.”

Wells said in case the vote hadn’t resulted in the 911 center’s favor, there’d been talks with county and city agencies about possible ways to help absorb the cost of keeping the 911 center operational.