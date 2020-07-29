A look at Park Hills' Prop P measure

“We spend more money in the fire department than they take in,” he said. “We have to subsidize [department costs] with the general fund. They’re getting every bit of their money, plus some.”

Administrator McFarland said he could not be sure what future city leaders might do, but explained that the current council and mayor intend that all Prop P funds be used solely for the police department’s needs if the measure passes.

“Council is the one that actually sets the policy on that, and who’s to say five years down the road, a different council and different mayor might do something different,” he said. “But this council and this mayor wants that [money] for the police department.”

“The police department needs it,” the city administrator explained. “The city is not broke as some people say, but we have been through some hard financial times, and this COVID thing hasn’t helped.

“The city would benefit from this, and I think the citizens will really benefit from this,” Administrator McFarland added. “If the public would like to support the boys and girls in blue, this is a really good way to do it.