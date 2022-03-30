A look at Park Hills' Prop SWIM

On Tuesday, members of the Park Hills City Council and multiple citizens hope voters will pass a proposition that would allow for the construction of a new swimming facility as the old pool has been permanently closed.

Proposition SWIM will appear on the ballot requesting Park Hills voters to approve a $3.5 million General Obligation Bond issue from the city, with the funds from the bonds used to build the new aquatic complex at the location of the existing pool in Columbia Park.

A public question and comment forum will be held this Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Central High School Auditorium at 116 Rebel Dr. in Park Hills.

The impact on city residents would come in the form of a $0.41 estimated levy on residential and commercial real estate property.

In Missouri, residential property is assessed at 19% of the market value. The tax levy is calculated per $100 of assessed value.

For a $3.5 million General Obligation Bond issue, the formula for calculating the impact on residents is as follows: ((Value of property x 19% for residential property) / 100) x 0.41, which is the estimated levy amount required.

So for a home that is worth $100,000, the calculation is: ($100,000 x 0.19)/100 x 0.41 = $77.90. For every $0.01 increase in levy for a $100,000 home value, annual payments increase by $1.90. For example, the levy for a home worth $150,000 would come to $116.85 per year. For a home worth $200,000, the levy would be $155.80 per year.

Commercial property is generally assessed at 32% of market value, meaning a property worth $100,000 would have a levy of $131.20 per year, increasing $3.20 from the current rate.

If passed, the relatively small levy increase would provide an aquatic facility designed to offer multiple water-based activities for area residents of all ages.

After careful consideration, the City of Park Hills and the Park Hills Pool Sub-Committee unanimously selected a proposal by local company Brockmiller Construction and Counsilman-Hunsaker for the facility's design and construction.

This multi-purpose pool concepts in the proposed plan include a 6,250 square-foot swimming area, a lazy river, a zero-entry play structure, a separate splash pad, two water slides, state-of-the-art filtration systems, and a new family-friendly bathhouse.

"Rory the Whale," the iconic symbol of summer fun in Park Hills, would also be featured in the middle of the new aquatic center.

The project would take approximately one year to complete. A projected timeline released by the Park Hills Pool Sub-Committee indicates that the facility could be finished by May 2023.

The topic of building a new municipal swimming area has been discussed for some time now, as the old pool was 64 years old and required constant, costly repair before it was permanently closed. The average lifespan of a concrete pool is about 35 years.

"It is not without serious consideration of our current pool that the hard decision was made to close our current pool," the sub-committee stated in an information packet. "It has served our community well since being built in 1958."

Many problems with the old pool had been identified by professionals and citizens alike, including its deteriorating concrete structure; significant loss of water from the system; filtration system requiring expensive upkeep and repair; bathhouse with poor circulation, layout, and rising upkeep costs; pool deck structure failing; and limited access for those with disabilities and age-considerations.

"There are a lot of reasons why Park Hills is such a great place to live, work, and raise a family," the sub-committee stated. "You can see it in how much we care about our community and each other. As proud as we are of what we have accomplished together, it is now time to make an even bigger splash for area residents.

"The Park Hills Aquatics Center will be all about family, fun, and fitness," the group explained. "Park Hills residents are being asked to step forward to help make this center of fun a reality, where we can make wonderful memories of summer days by the swimming pool in Columbia Park. Nothing is more refreshing than a trip to our pool on a hot day for children, young adults, parents, and grandparents."

Members of the Park Hills Citizens for Prop SWIM include Kimberly Bowers, Pool Committee Chair/Councilman Michael Adam Bowers, Pool Committee Member/Councilwoman Stacey Easter, Pool Committee Member/Councilman Brian Whitfield, Jennifer Huff, Carl Courtois, City Administrator Mark McFarland, Harvey Faircloth, Theresa Naucke, Charlie Naucke, Larry LaChance, Mayor John Clark, Denise McFarland, and Mary Lee Faircloth.

For additional information on Prop SWIM, residents can attend Saturday's public forum in the Central High School Auditorium at 10 a.m. Citizens can also call 573-701-8571 for more details, email phpropswim@gmil.com, or visit the dedicated Facebook page: "Park Hills Citizens for Proposition SWIM."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

