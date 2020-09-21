Absentee voting begins Sept. 22

Engler said that Oct. 21 is the last day to request mail-in ballots for absentee voting. “The reason is that gives us two weeks to get the ballot to them and get it back to us, a reasonable time. We had almost 1,000 people do that in August, we are hoping that twice the citizens will do this in November.”

For this year, Missouri voters can request a mail-in ballot for early voting. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is today.

“You can request a mail-in if you are at high-risk, which you don’t have to prove medically, so if you’re high-risk, I have to take your word for it,” Engler said. “If you’re not at high-risk and you’re 21-65, you can request a ballot, but the request has to be notarized. We didn’t have hardly any of those in August, because if those are high-risk, they’re just not wanting to be in that crowd. I get it, come in early and vote with us. A lot of those people did that.”

Of any early voting type, Engler prefers citizens coming into Election Central in person to vote.

“They get to see them counted and going into the machines, just like you do at the precinct,” he said. “A lot of people are more comfortable with that instead of hoping your ballot gets back in. Every election I’ve been in, there’s been ballots come in after the fact and they can’t be counted.